Cancer survivor calls for support

Breast cancer survivor and the face of 2021 Rockhampton Relay for Life, Susan Earle, is calling on the community to rally together for this year’s event.

Ms Earle, also known as the Beef Capital’s “Sequin Sister Extraordinaire”, knows first-hand the importance of Cancer Council Queensland’s services.

She said she was grateful for the organisation’s support throughout her cancer experience.

“My cancer experience started in 2018 when I found a lump in my breast,” she said.

“After visiting my GP and subsequently having scans and biopsies, I was diagnosed with extremely aggressive HER2-positive breast cancer.

“My treatment was far from easy but I’m forever grateful for the support I received from Cancer Council Queensland.”

Her diabetes and allergic reaction to some of the immunotherapy drugs, combined with the 18 rounds of chemotherapy preceding surgery came with their challenges.

But today, she is a breast cancer survivor.

She said it was crucial the community rallied behind Relay for Life this year given the disruption COVID-19 caused in 2020.

“Supporting the Rockhampton Relay for Life is more important than ever as cancer never stops,” she said.

Susan Earle, also known as Rockhampton’s ‘Sequin Sister Extraordinaire’, is an integral part of Rockhampton’s showbiz history and wider community. Picture: Contributed

“I couldn’t be more excited to see the community rally together for this year’s event.

“By registering a team or donating you will be joining the fight against cancer.”

This year Rockhampton’s Relay for Life committee is aiming to raise $98,000 to support Cancer Council Queensland’s lifesaving cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said this year’s Rockhampton Relay for Life would be unforgettable, and that the charity was delighted to have Ms Earle as this year’s Face of Relay.

“The community can expect an action-packed day during this year’s Rockhampton Relay for Life,” Ms McMillan said.

“By joining Ms Earle at the Rockhampton Relay for Life, you will give hope to locals affected by cancer and help us get one step closer to a cancer free future.

“Please register a team or donate to your local Relay for Life.

“Together, we’re an unstoppable force and can stop cancer in its tracks.”

Rockhampton’s Relay for Life will take place at CQUniversity on Saturday, August 7, from 10am to 10pm.

For more information or to register, go to www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.