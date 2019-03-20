Cancer survivor Frazer celebrates life, one circle at a time

THE tattoo on Frazer Baker's left wrist inscribed with "Survivor” has grown to three circles.

Each of them mark a year he has spent in remission from a rare form of cancer.

The Rockhampton theatre technician was only 23 when a small lump above his knee was diagnosed as an aggressive tumour.

He travelled to a Brisbane specialist at the Princess Alexandra Hospital for nine months with the help of Queensland Health's patient transport system.

"Dad took leave from his job for six months to care for me; then Mum took over for the next six months,” Frazer said.

"They were pretty much my only contact when I was in hospital, a tight support group, but a very good one.”

Having gone into remission in December 2015, Frazer visits the Rockhampton Hospital every six months for follow-up scans and a telehealth appointment.

"There's a special room in the new cancer ward I can Skype with my specialist in Brisbane without having to leave home,” he said.

He also works to raise funds for an awareness about cancer as a Relay for Life committee member and with the Queensland Youth Cancer Service. "I used to work with CanTeen too, but I got too old and passed the torch onto someone else.”

Frazer said at first he thought it was "extremely unfair” he got the disease because he only associated it with older people.

"I didn't know anyone my age who had cancer until I got to the city and saw lots of young people having treatment,” he said.

He said the experience has made him stronger.

"I used to suffer from a bit of anxiety but beating cancer

forced me to face the worst,

talking with the 'scary' doctors and nurses and making endless appointments.

"If you can beat cancer, you can pretty much do anything.”

And what does Frazer, who makes time-lapse movies and goes bike riding in his spare time, aim for in the next five years?

"Just survive.”