Cancer survivor, indigenous model face of Birdsville Races

Seventeen-year-old indigenous model and cancer survivor Venessa Harris is back 'home' today as the official ambassador for the 2019 Birdsville Races, which kick off today.

"I loved attending the Birdsville Races last year and it's such an honour to be ambassador for the Melbourne Cup of the Outback again in 2019,” she said.

Not only was Venessa born in the region, but her grandparents continue to live in Birdsville.

Venessa's grandfather Kevin 'Spinny' Monaghan and uncle David 'Ted' Monaghan have both ridden in the Birdsville Races, so she has grown up hearing plenty of stories about the event from a young age.

"I also love horses, and horse riding was one of the things I missed most when I was sick, so to be out there in the thick of the races is an amazing experience,” she said.

"I am so excited to be asked back in the role of ambassador for the races and to continue building a history between my family and the event.”

Birdsville Race Club vice-president Gary Brook said Venessa did such an exceptional job last year representing the Birdsville Races and the region of her family's traditional land that it was a no-brainer to invite her back as the official ambassador in 2019.

"It was a very emotional homecoming in 2018 - Venessa was able to thank the local community that supported her throughout her cancer battle,” he said.

After winning a major modelling competition at the age of 12, Venessa was on the brink of launching her modelling career when she was diagnosed with bone cancer.

The cancer forced her to put everything on hold while she spent 12 months in Brisbane undergoing treatment and learning to walk again.

Venessa and her grandfather 'Spinny' Monaghan who was a jockey who has ridden in the Birdsville Cup. Salty Dingo

Following her cancer treatment and because the neck of her femur had to be replaced, doctors advised Venessa against ever riding horses again.

"It was considered too dangerous because a fall could damage her prosthetic,” Venessa's mother Karen Monaghan said.

"But she's grown up riding horses and is a sensible kid.

"Recently when she made the decision to get back on a horse, we supported her.

"She is a bush kid and to her riding is a part of everyday life.

"While some teenage girls might enjoy manicures and the movies, horse and motorbikes are more Venessa's type of fun.”

Venessa's ambassadorial role at the Birdsville Races will also bring her back to the region where she's eyeing a future in the cattle industry.

"It is one of the things Venessa loves about heading back to Birdsville - being in prime cattle country,” her mum said.

"Our family roots are in the industry, with Aboriginal stockmen playing a huge part in Australia's cattle grazing history.

"My great-grandfather was a stockman and built the first cattle yards on the way out to Big Red and my grandfather moved cattle - and now Venessa is keen to study and get involved in the industry.”

Birdsville is one of Australia's most remote towns on the edge of the Simpson Desert, housing a general population of about 115 residents.

Situated on land traditionally owned by the Wangkangurru Yarluyandi people in western Queensland's Channel Country, the tiny township is located 1590km west of Brisbane, 1940km from Sydney and 1193km from Adelaide.

The Birdsville Races will be a fully-funded country TAB meet for the first time in 2019, offering up a record overall prize purse of $233,500 - an increase of 14per cent from last year.

For the first time, prizemoney will also be awarded to the top 10 finishers in all the meet's 13 races.

Punters across Australia will be able to experience the action of the Birdsville Races from the comfort of their own homes thanks to a renewed national telecast deal with Sky Racing.

The partnership will mean the full 13-race line-up is televised into homes nationally.

The Birdsville Races are supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.

The races will be worth about $800million to the state's economy in 2019.

Final acceptances for this week's Birdsville Races are in, with the Melbourne Cup of the Outback set to field a stellar 154 entries across a bumper 13-race program.

The 137th edition of western Queensland's richest race meet will draw 26 trainers and 22 jockeys from places as far afield as Strathalbyn in SA, Queensland's Sunshine Coast, Nyngan in NSW and Darwin in the NT.

