Cancer survivor Morgan Wilkins is raising money and awareness for Movember.
Cancer survivor Morgan Wilkins is raising money and awareness for Movember.
Cancer survivor says he 'dodged a bullet'

Carly Morrissey
14th Nov 2018 12:09 AM
TESTICULAR cancer survivor Morgan Wilkins is urging men to do self checks this Movember.

"As a testicular cancer survivor, men's health is a cause that hits close to home for me," Mr Wilkins said.

"I have a daughter who is turning 16 years old next month and I think about all the moments in life I may have missed out on if I was not proactive in getting myself checked.

"Movember is a great reminder that we need to take time to prioritise our health and have more open conversations about mental and physical health issues."

Mr Wilkins said he found a lump in 2011 which turned out to be cancer. Luckily it was discovered early and after surgery to remove it he was cancer free.

"I dodged a bullet, I didn't have to go through chemo. Surgery went well, I was under surveillance for five or six years, now I have yearly check ups."

Mr Wilkins urged men to do self checks and not be afraid to visit the doctor.

This year he's helping the Springfield Mo-Men raise $12,000.

Read about the fundraiser here

"I am excited to join the Springfield Mo-Men again this year and sponsor the Hindy and Fletch Show at the Orion Hotel. It's set to be a great night and the Mo-Men are hoping to raise more than $12,000 for Movember."

Mr Wilkins' who is a Domino's franchisee and owns stores at Springfield, Springfield Central, Goodna and Redbank Plains, will be supporting the cause by hosting a "doughraiser" on Saturday November 24 and donating $1 from every pizza sold on the day.

"We encourage all of our local customers to come down to the stores to grab some piping hot pizzas, knowing we are fundraising for a good cause," he said.

"There will also be donation tins at all four stores so make sure to donate your spare change as every little bit helps to make a difference."

To donate to the Movember Foundation, visit http://mvmbr.co/2qrK9Op.

