Famous father tells of victim’s heartfelt remorse

Police at the scene of the fatal double stabbing at Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Police at the scene of the fatal double stabbing at Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds

CANDICE Locke is heartbroken and grappling with the tragic "enormity" of a double fatal stabbing in North Queensland.

The former Townsville RSPCA worker, 29, is still in hospital after two men were stabbed to death on grand final night at Alva Beach, near Ayr.

Former RSPCA worker Candice Locke is still recovering in hospital following the incident.



Her father Martin Locke, a prominent Townsville businessman and former Cowboys player, told The Courier-Mail his family was deeply saddened by the deaths under investigation by police as a possible act of self-defence.

"Candice has been getting surgery on her shoulder, it's not life-threatening,'' Mr Locke said.

"She'll physically be fine. We're waiting to see how she pulls through the rest of it.

"She understands the enormity of it all.''

Former Cowboys star turned businessman Martin Locke has remained by his daughter’s hospital bed while she recovers.



Fearing for her life and nursing a dislocated shoulder from an earlier assault, Ms Locke had banged on the door of a random house in Alva Beach, to beg for help.

Resident Dean Webber, 19, let her in. Police believe shortly after midnight on Monday two men stormed the house before they were fatally stabbed by the slimly-built teenager.

Local father-of-three Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davy, 27, of Tea Gardens in NSW died at the scene.

Mr Webber, who did not know Ms Locke or the two men, was taken into police custody then released without charge on Tuesday.

Thomas Davy, 27.

Corey Christensen, 37.



Mr Locke, who has been holding a hospital bedside vigil with his injured daughter, expressed her heartfelt remorse for the tragedy.

"Two families have lost their loved ones, and our hearts and thoughts are with them,'' he said.

"Everyone has questions, but I don't want to say anything more out of respect for the grieving families and the ongoing police investigation.

"We're trying to find out more."

Ms Locke has spoken to police but is yet to provide a formal statement while she is still undergoing medical treatment.

Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.