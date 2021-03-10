Candidate outlines top 10 issues raised by residents

With pre-polling for the Rockhampton Regional Council Division 3 by-election underway, candidate Grant Mathers has spoken with residents about the issues they would like council to address.

Mr Mathers said he had spoken with hundreds of residents while doing letterbox drops and at the pre-poll booth, as people went to vote.

“I have ranked the community’s concerns into a top 10. The list is not ranked in order of importance, but each of these issues has been raised several times, and each is important to those who raised it,” Mr Mathers said.

The top 10 Rockhampton Regional Council issues raised by Division 3 residents to Mr Mathers were:

1. The cost of living. Everyone knows how hard it is to make ends meet.

2. Crime

3. Road safety, particularly around our schools

4. The need for more walking and jogging pathways

5. Maintenance on our parks and public spaces

6. Tree trimming on our footpaths

7. Road and gutter sweeping

8. Bushfire management, particularly for those people in Lakes Creek

9. Creek-bed clearing and maintenance to stop localised flooding

10. Important work at the lower end of Berserker with the flood mitigation program.

Mr Mathers has been a Koongal resident for 30 years and lived in the Berserker area for 20 years prior to that.

“I have listened to the people in Division 3 – this is my community, and these are my neighbours,” Mr Mathers said.

“I am not going to make a promise I cannot deliver. I am not going to say I can fix all of these issues.

“Some may take time, some we may not achieve the desired result, but what I can assure you is I will work hard, I will always be here to hear you and I will do everything possible to put those concerns to the council table.

“If elected I will do everything I can to address these issues and the many other issues and ideas that have been raised with me.”

Pre-polling is open at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this week and election day is Saturday, March 13 with booths at Berserker Street State School and Lakes Creek State School.