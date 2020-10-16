Candidate pledges to redirect levee funds to Rocky airport

ELECTION PROMISE: Katter's Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton, Christian Shepherd has thrown his support behind upgrading Rockhampton’s airport.

KATTER’S Australian Party has announced a plan to redirect the money South Rockhampton Flood Levee following Rockhampton Regional Council’s difficult decision this week to shelve plans for the $189 million project (estimated) for the foreseeable future, due to a $105 million funding shortfall.

While RRC was unwilling to “put the cart before the horse” in naming which local priority projects it would like to see receive $50 million in redirected state and federal money, KAP’s candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd has announced an election commitment for his preferred project.

“I am pleased to announce that if elected to represent Rockhampton in the upcoming election, I will leverage the State Government to redirect a portion of the funds previously committed to the Rockhampton flood levee towards funding the Rockhampton Airport redevelopment,” Mr Shepherd said.

ELECTION PROMISE: Katter's Australian Party founder Bob Katter with KAP's Rockhampton candidate Christian Shepherd, have promised to redirect money allocated for the South Rockhampton flood levee towards the upgrades of Rockhampton Airport.

“The Rockhampton Airport terminal is currently undergoing a staged redevelopment to transform it into a world-class regional airport. Rockhampton is the second largest local government owned and operated airport in Australia.

“The two staged Master Plan includes major security upgrades and amenities, including cafe and retail areas on both the land and air sides of the terminal. It also includes two new airline lounges and a dedicated international/ commercial/ FIFO gate.”

A draft design image of the retail and airport concourse area at the Rockhampton Airport.

According to Mr Shepherd, this upgrade would improve disabled access and amenities as well as increase passenger movement generated by upgraded Shoalwater Bay and mining operations.

He said the funding would go towards terminal reconfiguration works and amenities, airline amenities and a dedicated area for processing international and charter flights.

“This redevelopment will perfectly compliment the Canoona Road and Apron Extension works already committed to by the KAP,” he said.

“Rockhampton Airport is a vital asset to our region and with all of the projects Katter’s Australian Party have on the table in Central Queensland, it’s only going to get bigger and busier.

A $20M extension of the Rockhampton Airport Apron is a key enabler to accommodate current and future aircraft demand.

“There is a lot of talk being thrown around this election about supporting the economy, supporting jobs, supporting infrastructure.

“The other parties don’t even have ideas, let alone a plan. When the KAP secure the balance of power, Rockhampton is going to thrive with strong representation unlike anything it’s ever seen before. The election losers won’t even mind that they’ve lost.”

Rockhampton region Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher was approached for comment on KAP’s pledge.