Candidate profile - George Birkbeck

George Birkbeck - Katter's Australian Party

George's family came to Rockhampton in 1861, setting at the Glenmore Homstead, which he and his wife of 45 years Judy run as a tourist attraction. He has been a beef and dairy cattle producer, and he been a on the board of many local organisations

How can we improve the effectiveness of the NDIS?

Applying for services is currently riddled with mountains of red tape introduced by another over officious government bureaucracy. This red tape is hampering service providers, carers and patients from providing and accessing the services needed.

There is a critical shortage of qualified front-line disability staff in the regions...as is the case with all health services. KAP's policies of decentralisation of government services and special economic zoning monetary incentives for training and relocation will assist in service delivery

How will you make our region more liveable?

We must have our sense of community restored. We must learn from the disastrous consequences of FIFO/BIBO on family units and invest, promote and incentivise living in in our regional centres and small country towns. Community participation in volunteer run organisations like rural fire brigades, the SES, men's sheds, the CWA, surf clubs, pony clubs, fishing and boating clubs, golf, bowls, football and cricket, netball, hockey, tennis and swimming clubs. Funding assistance to these grass roots organisations that encourage participation throughout Capricornia is much more important than Stadiums and Convention Centres in Rockhampton. We must have the freedom to pursue outdoor recreational activities including hunting, shooting, fishing, boating, camping, 4-wheel driving, horse riding, rock climbing, swimming, bushwalking etc. without unnecessary limitations and restrictions. Vacant land such as State Forest and some unallocated lands and seas now designated as "off-limits” are owned by, and therefore, should be accessible by the people.

What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

Water tops the list. Water security will be provided by the Fitzroy Dam. The dam will provide

Hydro power

Water for towns and communities

Water for industry and agriculture

Water storage for flood mitigation

Water storage for recreation

The Dam will link up with the proposed Bradfield Scheme that will see water flows redirected away from the coast and into inland rivers that flow through to Lake Eyre and create one of the largest agricultural food bowls in the world.

Control of feral animals- Pigs, wild dogs, feral cats and other introduced species have high reproductive rates and no natural predators and present an unacceptable bio-security risk. The environmental and economic consequences of diseases carried by feral animals have been estimated in the order of $50 billion. Regulated hunting of these pests by professional and recreational licensed shooters is in the national interest.

Land Clearing Laws - The recent tragic bushfires in CQ are still in the front of my mind. Fire stoked by unchecked fuel loads in National Parks is negligent and a management plan must be put in place immediately. Private landowners must have their rights to protect their families, property, crops and livestock restored by the removal of government tree-clearing red tape

Do you believe climate change is an issue for the region? What can be done to address climate change locally?

Climate change or climate cycle? The question of whether climate issues are man-made or cyclical is not important.

It seems to me that trying to compare hand written records from the early 20th century with satellite imagery and digital technology from today is not comparing "apples with apples” and therefore any predictions of impending disaster do not pass the rules of evidence. What is important is that we ensure that any measures we take are proportionate. The best advice in managing climate and environmental issues is available from the most credible experts on environmental issues - that is farmers and fishermen

What major infrastructure projects does the region need? How will you deliver them?

Fitzroy Gap Dam

Upgrade of the Beef Road Network to accommodate Triple Road Trains

Collinsville Clean Coal Power Station

Complete Duplication of Yeppoon Rd

Government built, owned and operated rail link to the Galilee Basin Coalfields

Government to buyback ownership of the Central Qld Coal network

How will these projects funded and delivered?

Increasing the North Australian Infrastructure Fund and incentives generated by our Special Economic Zone initiative

"I can guarantee that these projects won't be delivered by the Big City Parties without parties like KAP having the balance of power”.

"What we can't afford is money being wasted on another big city traffic or rail tunnel. I see there's another been budgeted for in Brisbane. Brisbane already has more kilometres of tunnels than Sydney, even though its only half the size!”

What would you do to reduce power prices in central Queensland?

KAP wants a range of measures that would provide immediate energy price relief.

High energy prices are crippling businesses and hurting families. Building more power stations is all well and good - but this will take many years, and we need immediate relief from high prices.

Immediate measures to reduce electricity prices:

Ban the Optimised Replacement Cost valuation methodology used by Powerlink, Ergon and Energex to save customers $500 million to $1 billion per annum, and permanently put downward pressure on prices;

Remove the Competitive Neutrality Fee, estimated to permanently reduce prices by at least 10 per cent;

Remove the unnecessary margins applied by Ergon to the calculation of regulated prices. This will result in an immediate five per cent price reduction for residential and business customers;

Introduce competition into regional Queensland by allowing any retailer to deliver the state government subsidy (Community Service Obligation) currently only available to the monopoly provider Ergon Energy;

Put an indefinite freeze on the escalation of transitional tariffs used in irrigation to maintain the competitiveness of our agricultural industry.

KAP wants to pursue policies that minimise energy costs for households and businesses and restore our competitive advantage.

Help for primary producers to install solar pumps.

It may be a shock to city people, that not everyone in Queensland is connected to the electricity grid.

Many properties in rural Queensland rely on diesel to run generators to run their homes and farms.

This is expensive and is why KAP wants to introduce a scheme for grants and subsidised loans for primary producers to install solar pumps for irrigation and stock watering, as well as rooftop solar for homes and workshops. This initiative will be targeted at properties not currently connected to the electricity grid, to offset the high cost of diesel.

How do we secure the long-term future of cane growing in the region?

Sugar employs more people in Queensland than coal.

Both industries are under threat due the disastrous policies peddled by the Big City Parties (Labor Liberal Greens)

ETHANOL will save our Sugar industry

KAP policy includes insuring fuel supplies have 10% in all products. Mandated in all fuel products - not just basic ULP. Ethanol must be in every fuel

In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

Solar and wind still need development. Presently the up-front costs are too expensive and they do not produce a constant source of power. Importing millions of solar panels mass produced in Chinese factories does nothing for future opportunities for Australian employment in the energy sector. Hydroelectricity will be a major benefit of the Bradfield Scheme and Fitzroy Gap Dam. Ethanol must be mandated at 10% in all fuel products not just unleaded petrol. Hydrogen, as the most abundant element on earth, has significant potential.

How can we boost tourism in this region?

I'd like to think that I have some knowledge in this area owning and managing an award winning tourist attraction in Rockhampton and a holiday accommodation unit in Yeppoon. We need to market and promote a "Reef and Beef” diverse tourist experience throughout Capricornia to encourage longer term stays in the region. We desperately need a major international standard resort on Great Keppel, but we could be value adding by providing the ultimate Australian outback experience.

What do you plan to do about the ice problem in central Queensland?

Ice and meth addiction not only destroys individuals and families but has the potential to rip apart entire communities. We must listen and support people like Judy Dash of the Salvation Army who are on the front line in dealing with the tragic consequences. I commend her hard work in achieving an in-patient recovery centre. We must listen to the advice of real experts such as doctors, nurses and counsellors in not only addressing the outcomes, but coming up with pro-active strategies and programs to prevent addiction in the first place

How can the Federal Government help to bring down the cost of flying to Rockhampton, Mackay and the coalfields?

All levels of Government should leverage their purchasing power.

Governments are a major customer of airlines, so leveraging this power should lead to things like compassionate fares.

We would hope that the airlines would be proactive in voluntarily reducing fares and adopt consistent good corporate practices.

However, if they don't deliver then regulated airfares and community service obligations could be introduced as part of a

Special Economic Zone legislated.

How can the government help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment?

We have a disgraceful situation in that presently there is no Paediatric Cancer Specialist in Capricornia. Sick kids have to wait for a visiting locum or be shipped off to Brisbane for a consultation. Unacceptable

In our opinion the best care is provided by those who live within, and understand, the communities of the patients they are caring for.

We pursue and support policies that provide greater opportunities and incentives for medical professionals to live and work in regional and remote areas.

Rural and Regional hospitals should be placed under the control of a restored local hospital board and that funding be delivered from Canberra directly to these hospital boards