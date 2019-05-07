Menu
Conservative National Party's candidate for Capricornia, Grant Pratt
Politics

Candidate profile - Grant Pratt

Caitlan Charles
by
18th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
Grant Pratt - Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party

What strategies would you implement to boost employment locally? Especially youth unemployment?

Re establish a development bank so both government and Australian farmers and infrastructure developers could get very low cost funds.

Initiate Infrastructure projects that provide jobs and extra resource capacity for wealth creation (e.g. bringing 30,000 GL of water inland in Northern Queensland for drought minimisation and flood mitigation.) This would cost 60 -70 Billion dollars and provide water that the equivalent amount of water in the Murray darling Basin would produce $66 Billion dollars a year of value to the economy.

This project would result in tens of thousands of permanent new jobs including training for the unemployed to work in many different industries. Mostly in rural areas.

Please explain your approach towards taxation? Where would you cut or impose taxes?

No further taxes - We want to reduce taxes further as they inhibit business being started. We will oppose Labor and it's franking tax con on self funded retirees.

Which local roads were your priorities to be upgraded? Why?

Looking to develop roads that will increase or preserve economic wealth for the country. Just imagine how much more money we would have to spend on roads and so many other things if we didn't have to spend billions on economic refugees and migrants living on our welfare system. Very few people realise that almost 90% of personal income tax is spent on welfare per year. We would be able to flood proof every road in Queensland.

How would you improve our local education system?

Education should be a state issue and Federal Government should stay out of it, that's how our federation was set up so its where we want to go plus it reduces duplication of bureaucrats and would create a more competitive system. We seem to be spending record amounts on education but are scarily behind other countries. Who would know that we are ranked near the bottom of wealthy and middle income families in the world. 39th out 41 with only Romania and turkey behind us in the world UNICEF report, something must be done and Labor with their safe school program is not the answer.

How would you fix the problems we're seeing in the aged care sector?

Look to follow through with recommendations from the Aged Care Royal Commission.

