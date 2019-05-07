Candidate profile - Lindsay Sturgeon

Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election.

I'm a supervisor/project manager with a trade background as a Boilermaker. I have worked in the Bowen Basin my entire career on Breakdown, Maintenance and construction projects. Currently I am working in a local Middlemount mine. I was born in Townsville and have lived throughout Central and Northern Queensland my entire life. During my childhood my father worked in resources witch lead to me gaining an exposure to the mining industry at a very young age. When I was about 7 we moved to the Family farm located in Bloomsbury and not too long after that my family brought the general store at Seaforth. Growing up my time was spent between the farm and the store where I learned to work and assist my parents builds their business. I currently reside in Mackay with my wife and two young children where my wife runs a small catering business.

How can we improve the effectiveness of the NDIS?

The NDIS on paper reads like it is a good scheme. However recent publicity has painted a different picture. I think a fundamental component of the NDIS is that the client is meant to have a say in their program design and it would appear this is not occurring. The program needs to be audited and brought back to carry out the function it is intended for.

How will you make our region more liveable?

Cost of living is a major issue in our region and power is a big part of that. The United Australia Party is committed to lowering the cost of power through refinancing our network loans and lowering the network charges that get added to your quarterly power bill. The next solution to this is the regional 20 per cent tax break, this will help to put more money in your pocket and attract local business back to our region including entertainment and events.

What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

Balancing growth and the environment is a delicate task. While we fully support industry we recognise that we need to take steps to conserve our natural environment. We need to ensure validity and integrity of the review processes are in line with community and environment standards.

Do you believe climate change is an issue for the region? What can be done to address climate change locally?

What major infrastructure projects does the region need? How will you deliver them?

I feel we need to get back to basics before we chase niceties for our region. We need to secure existing infrastructure against our tropical environment (i.e flooding), develop roads, hospitals and water infrastructure as a priority. Than we can look into future infrastructure that will enable better access and growth for our industries.

What would you do to reduce power prices in central Queensland?

United Australia Party proposes refinancing of our electrical infrastructure loans from 10 per cent back down to a three per cent government loan this will reduce costs quarterly up to 40 per cent.

How do we secure the long-term future of cane growing in the region?

Australia exports 80-85per cent of its raw sugar to buyers overseas, making it the second largest raw sugar exporter in the world and generates more than 40,000 jobs, directly and indirectly. We are determined to value add to this resource and develop bio fuel and secondary alternatives to provide growth in this sector.

Do you think bringing migrants to the region benefits the economy?

This will be supported by the 20 per cent tax break as a financial incentive to have people move from our cities back into regional areas. To help grow and strengthen regional communities.

How do you plan to ensure the region continues to benefit from economic growth?

Economic growth will be stimulated by the 20per cent zonal tax break for people living 200km from a major state centre. This will help de-centralise people from the cities and provide financial incentive for people to move back to regional centres.

In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

Australia United Party is still developing policy surrounding renewables. While we acknowledge renewables are the future for power generation until scalable grid storage is developed we need to continue to support affordable base load generation.

How can we boost tourism in this region?

United Australia Party fully supports tourism in our region and will explore opportunities to grow tourism in our region and across Australia through supporting state and local programs.

What do you plan to do about the ice problem in central Queensland?

Ice is recognised as a national problem and we must continue to support our law and order to tackle this issue. We must also identify and implement education and rehabilitation opportunities in our communities to better control the issue.

How can the Federal Government help to bring down the cost of flying to Rockhampton, Mackay and the coalfields?

We recognise access to our regions is vital and positive consultation with all stake holders will provide the best result.

How can the government help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment?

Cancer is a big issue in our modern society with one in two Australian men and women being diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85. The United Australia Party is committed to strengthening our failing health system as a priority. We recognise the need for improvements in the way we offer treatment for cancer and will consult with relevant stakeholders to identify improvement opportunities.