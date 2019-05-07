Candidate profile - Michelle Landry

Michelle Landry - Liberal National Party

Michelle was born in Rockhampton. The mother of two was an officer with the National Australia Bank before she created her own book keeping business. She has been the incumbent since the 2013 election.

How will you make our region more liveable?

Capricornia has the ingredients to be a wonderfully liveable place. We already have the most magnificent climate going around with over 300 days of sunshine and a diverse natural environment. I stand by my record of delivery on improving liveability with major projects like Fitzroy Riverfront, Yeppoon Lagoon, Hartley Street sporting facilities, and delivering increased funding for local schools and hospitals. Into the future I think having a proper convention centre in CQ is a must and we need to get heavy traffic off our city streets, that's why we are going to build the Rockhampton Ring Road to get you home sooner and safer.

What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

There is no denying the importance of our natural surrounds and when you look at Central Queensland, we are incredibly blessed with amazing pristine ecosystems and some of the most incredible natural landscapes anywhere. With such significant landscapes as Capricorn Caves, rainforests of Eungella, glorious beaches of Keppel Bay, Stockyard Point, and our vast interior, CQ has the potential to grow to become a great tourism Mecca. This will help deliver jobs and ensure families make the decision to move here, further strengthening our economy.

What major infrastructure projects does the region need? How will you deliver them?

I stand by my record of delivering real job-creating infrastructure. Since 2013, I have delivered funding for Rookwood Weir and the Rocky Ring Road, and construction is all but done on the massive new Eton Range crossing. Not all projects are big though and the new riverfront in Rocky and the Yeppoon Lagoon have made a huge different to our region. Infrastructure projects don't grow on trees, there are two things that deliver the job-creating infrastructure we need; hard work and perseverance. I have never given up on the potential for our region and I will keep fighting for - and delivering - the projects and jobs our region's needs.

What would you do to reduce power prices in central Queensland?

I am serious about the cost of power in our region, that's why I fought for and delivered a $10 million feasibility study into the power network of North and Central Queensland. This study will include the feasibility of an exciting project in Collinsville with Shine Energy's Dalghan Energy Park. This project includes a new, ultra-critical coal-fired power station at Collinsville, next to the longest-running coal mine in the Bowen Basin. By ensuring we have affordable, reliable electricity, and plenty of it, we can ensure our businesses can grow, creating more jobs, and we can ensure households aren't stung by ever-increasing power bills.

How do you plan to ensure the region continues to benefit from economic growth?

A strong economy is the basis for a strong community. When we have more money in our economy, we have more money to spend on our schools, hospitals, and roads. A strong economy relies on two things, well-supported industries like mining and agriculture, and real job-creating infrastructure. We have delivered over 1 million jobs across the country and I have focused my energy on delivering real job-creating infrastructure to CQ. Projects like Rookwood Weir, the Third Bridge, and the 1,000 seat Convention Centre at Yeppoon will not only deliver hundreds of jobs but bring thousands to the region each year, further strengthening our local economy.

In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

Central Queensland is moving toward renewable energy and with over 300 days of sunshine one can understand why. A range of projects are underway, including Adani's Rugby Run solar farm and similar developments at Collinsville, as well as the wind farm development at Clarke Creek. These projects, just like any infrastructure project, deliver much-needed jobs to the area and while we maintain a solid supply of baseload power, can help to deliver extra energy supply to the market, dropping prices. It is vital though, that we do maintain that solid baseload and coal-fired thermal power stations are the best way to deliver that for many years to come.

Do you believe climate change is an issue for the region? What can be done to address climate change locally?

Climate Change is a massive issue for Central Queensland because it is Central Queenslanders' jobs that are constantly made the 'whipping boy' of this issue. The question for leaders is not whether the climate is changing, but what it is one wishes to do about it. I will not stand by while the elites in capital cities use the removal my constituents' jobs as the answer to their consumption. Mining and agriculture account for almost all the wealth we have in Central Queensland and the thought that our region should become a wasteland to satisfy the almond latté set is just wrong.

How can we improve the effectiveness of the NDIS?

The NDIS is one of Australia's great policy initiatives in recent years and I am proud to be part of a Government that is growing our economy so we can properly pay for the scheme. As with any new government programme, there have been undeniable shortcomings at different times but the resounding message I get from Central Queenslanders, particularly those parents whose children are able to receive services to aide their development, is that the NDIS is a godsend for local families. By maintaining a strong economy we will be able to ensure it remains well funded.

What do you believe are the key issues in the Capricornia electorate?

The upcoming election is quite clearly a referendum on jobs. We in Cenral Queensland have seen booms and busts and we are primed for better things. It is vital we continue to build the job-creating infrastructure and back the industries that put food on our tables. I have always backed our mining and ag industries and will continue to do so. While others do their best to dodge questions about major projects, I am happy to declare that I support the development of the Galilee Basin and Adani's Carmichael mine. Eton range was a dangerous range crossing when I was first elected and we are addressing this with works well underway. We are also improving safety and delivering jobs by delivering the Walkerston bypass. Central Queenslanders have a very clear choice before them, an experienced Member with a record of delivery or others who can't be straight on what they offer.

What measures would you introduce to help local small businesses prosper?

What I would do is what I am doing. By backing our primary industries and by fighting for policies that help small businesses grow and create jobs. As a government we have dropped the tax rate for small businesses and we introduced the instant asset write off, which is allowing small businesses to buy new equipment and write them off in the financial year they purchase them. I am constantly reminded of how good this policy has been for local businesses when I invariably visit small businesses in the region, business owners are always keen to show me what they bought for their business.

How would you drive growth throughout our regional towns?

Our regional towns are absolute gems and whether you are in Sarina, or Finch Hatton, Walkerston or Nebo, our region has such wonderful community spirit. To drive growth, one has to identify projects and lobby for funding while backing the industries that deliver for our community. I will always back the sugar industry and we have delivered the Code of Conduct to make sure growers have their best shot at getting the best price possible. I also always back the mining sector of the Bowen Basin, which many communities also rely on for their local economies. Jobs in the coalfields often means money in the cash registers of our regional towns. This is important to remember.

How would you tackle the region's skills shortage?

We have delivered a great new $525 million Skills package as part of the Federal Budget, which will deliver 80,000 new apprenticeships across the country. This is important but so too is ensuring there is jobs for skilled workers to go to and that they have access to the best facilities while they are training. This means two things, backing the heavy industries of the Bowen Basin and investing in our training facilities. Projects like the ARC at Ooralea and the Sarina Trade Skills Centre are proof of my commitment to improving our training facilities. The results coming from Sarina's Centre are really reassuring and I'm looking forward to seeing the next generation of workers come through the programme there.

What skills do you have that make you the right candidate for Capricornia?

My experience and record of delivery speak for me in more glowing terms than I would be confident to myself. I have fought tooth and nail to deliver every cent I could for our region and will continue to do so for many years to come, should I be handed the opportunity. I have developed a reputation within the government of not being one to trifle with when it comes to backing a project. I know what our region desperately needs and I have the guts to go out there and get it for us.