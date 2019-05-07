Candidate profile - Paul Bambrick

Paul Bambrick - The Greens

I'm a qualified Architectural Technician currently working as a field officer for Greening Australia and renovating a beach shack. I have experience working in the planning, infrastructure, tourism and building industries and I have ties to local environmental groups.

Do you believe climate change is an issue for the region? What can be done to address climate change locally?

YES. If you haven't noticed the endless summer, unprecedented drought, bushfires and floods you are in air conditioned fairyland. Climate change threatens our economy, health and security and has been a political football for too long. We either deal with it now as a planned transition on our own terms or later as a crisis. The world has to stop burning fossil fuels and absorb some of the CO2 we have burnt. Alternative fuels -solar/wind/hydrogen and planting a billion trees is a start. The Greens don't take fossil fuel companies' donations and will ensure the transition is fair for all.

How will you make our region more liveable?

The Greens will end homelessness by investing in a vibrant social and community housing sector with 500,000 affordable homes across Australia in medium density well serviced homes connected to services and natural green space. The Greens don't take donations from the banks or property investors and will wind down negative gearing and capital gains loopholes that favour rich investors. We will fund the full NBN rollout to make sure people in rural and remote areas are properly connected. Urban design standards will be improved to make cities and towns shadier and more pedestrian and pushbike friendly.

What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

There is a trend among our population to be isolated from nature. Education needs to be immersive in the natural world and town planning adapted to preserve and incorporate natural areas into urban landscapes.

Single use plastic pollutes the ocean, is being absorbed into the food chain and should be phased out similar to containers.

The Great Barrier Reef sustains our fisheries and tourism industries and is in great danger from pollution and coral bleaching due to climate change. The Greens have long campaigned for greater protection and climate action. The Fitzroy must not become another Murray Darling.

How can we improve the effectiveness of the NDIS?

We all want the NDIS to work and the Greens have worked very hard to...The bureaucracy is enormously complex and the paperwork can be overpowering and stressful. Smaller service providers are often the more efficient operators but need quicker reimbursement times to survive. There needs to be better feedback mechanisms so the people on the ground doing the work can be heard. It's not a matter of throwing more money at it, more a question of building more flexibility into the system to adapt and refine.

Do you think bringing migrants to the region benefits the economy?

Migrants coming to the region clearly benefits the economy and more importantly, the community.

Australia is a nation of migrants, and particularly here in CQ we have migrants and refugees working hard, and making a clear, positive contribution.

Where would we be in this country if previous generations of migrants had been excluded? We'd be a lot worse off.

Harsh and unfair treatment towards migrants is un-Australian. Forcing them to wait longer for basic services just makes it harder for them to become part of the community and contribute to the economy.

Population pressures are solved by proper planning and spending on infrastructure and essential services- instead of letting property developers and mining tycoons decide how we plan and run our communities.

How do you plan to ensure the region continues to benefit from economic growth?

The mining boom created jobs, but most of the revenue went offshore instead of back into the regions. How much did our mining towns really benefit from all the work they did?

CQ has high unemployment, small businesses struggle, climate change is hitting farms and tourism. Basic services like education, health, and child care are underfunded, understaffed, and underpaid.

The answer is not pretending we can have another mining boom-bust cycle. The answer is to build the economy of the future.

The Greens want to see those who can afford to pay, pay their fair share. We intend to reverse the tax breaks given to the billionaires and big businesses who give big donations to the other parties. That means spending that money in the regions, creating jobs and providing essential services.

In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

The Greens will transition to 100% public and community-owned renewable energy, creating thousands of good, steady jobs, and delivering cheap, reliable energy.

We have a real plan to move workers on to new jobs, instead of leaving them stranded in coal and facing an uncertain future.

We will provide free education and re-skilling to all workers, ensuring no Queenslander is left behind in this transition.

There are currently many renewable projects under way in the region. We risk losing a bright future for CQ if we don't build the economy we need.

At the same time we can't let private companies dominate these new industries. Privatisation is not in the public's interest, even when it comes to renewable energy.

How can we boost tourism in this region?

We need to stop talking fantasies like casinos on Great Keppel.

We want more people visiting, camping, going to festivals, enjoying the wonderful lifestyle here in CQ.

CQ should be an eco-tourism destination, with sustainable water and power- these are selling points to tourists.

We should work to get our local camp sites open and accessible, and aid farmers to develop locations as well.

We have to do this sustainably, and preserve what we have. We can't chop down all the trees and over build on the coast, we'll lose the lifestyle that locals and visitors are after!

Avoid over-development, and we can keep tourists coming to our region to share in what we preserve.

What do you plan to do about the ice problem in central Queensland?

If we want deal with the Ice problem we need to deal with the causes. And the chief cause we're not serious about is poverty. We have seen this all over the world- where poverty and recession comes to a region, ice follows. Where there are marginalised people, ice and other drug abuse destroys lives.

We need to take much better care of the victims of this epidemic, but we won't really solve this problem until we deal with poor working conditions, unemployment, homelessness, poverty, and the cruel and punitive system we currently have in place abusing those who are out of work.

How can the government help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment?

The Greens have long campaigned to reduce out-of-pocket costs in the health system and will support any additional investment to bring down costs for cancer patients.

We will also continue the fight to reduce out of pocket costs for all patients because a universal health system should be accessible to everyone regardless of their diagnosis, or postcode.

We need a much broader discussion about health in the regions, an offer on cancer is excellent but people are dealing with any number of chronic and life threatening illnesses, and the solution to that is a broad based improvement to health care and regional access.