Candidate profile - Richard Temple

Richard Temple - Democratic Labour Party

Do you think bringing migrants to the region benefits the economy?

Whether a person is a migrant or not will not determine if there is a benefit to our economy. What is important is a that a person's values and conduct align with Australian culture, laws and beliefs.

This country and state was built upon strong values, these values have supported our economy. Endorsing integral values sees migrants and locals within industries working to a common goal with common values.

A compromise must be met for both migrants and Australian citizens. A thorough program for migrants to complete that ensures they understand Australian values and the importance of contribution to our country economically at the time of their migration would encourage more beneficial affects on our regions economy.

How can we boost tourism in this region?

Mackay, the Whitsunday and the Isaac regions are home to some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in QLD, although they are known by some they seem to still be underdeveloped in terms of infrastructure.

This region has every reason to boast a prosperous tourism industry. Just a few ways that the tourist experience could be enhanced include an established, maintained car park and facilities , better access roads to national parks with complete bitumen.

Furthermore, with an interest in adventure tourism on the rise, it would be beneficial for our tourist industry to capture this and invest in marked hiking tracks at places like Dalrymple Heights (one of QLD's highest peaks), where guides could take hikers out etc.

It would be great to see more food, sport and family friendly culture built at the many beaches in our region.

Support for local business's that cater to tourists to start up amongst the highlighted tourist attractions in the region would establish a more consistent financial stream to boost our tourism industry.

How do you plan to ensure the region continues to benefit from economic growth?

Further investment into our tourism industry with better infrastructure making it easier for tourists to visit our regions wonders, and support for small businesses that cater to tourism would ensure future economic growth.

More acknowledgement and awareness of the local farming industries. More avenues for local farmers to sell produce locally and a mentor program for farmers to take on young person interested in farming.

In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

With coal being Australia's second largest export commodity, stopping the coal industry is not the way, however a slow transition into renewables using coal industry profits to invest in new ideas would open opportunity to new jobs and renewable projects. Not only investing in green energy but educate, support and transition coal workforce personnel into employment within the green energy industry.

Being an agriculturist myself, I know one of the best ways to positively make a change to our environment is to simply plant vegetation. A further movement towards educating people in the affects on re-vegetation would be beneficial to our region.

What do you plan to do about the ice problem in central Queensland?

Drug abuse stems from a much deeper rooted problem. People need purpose, support and to be equipped with tools to work through life's difficulties. Focus on families and the well being of individuals is important. Let's look into ways we can support the family unit better, ways to reduce hopelessness and increase purpose driven lives.

How can the Federal Government help to bring down the cost of flying to Rockhampton, Mackay and the coalfields?

This is a difficult question to answer, I understand both the pros and cons to the cost of flying into the coalfields.

Having a higher expense on these flights increases the incentive for coal workforce personnel to live in the region and contribute the regions economy however it decreases the use of our local airports by tourists. People are driving to nearby towns to fly out bounds rather than Mackay and Rockhampton due to the cost.

Specific tickets designated to coalfields employees. An agreement between airlines and the mines to ensure the inflation of tickets is not a major inconvenience to those not flying for mining purposes.