Candidate profile - Russell Robertson

Russell Robertson - Labor

As a third generation Coal Miner, my wife and I have raised our three children in Moranbah and now Rockhampton. I was born in Clermont and have worked in many communities across Central Queensland and Capricornia.

How will you make our region more liveable?

Liveability means getting the basics right. A Shorten Labor Government is committed to delivering secure jobs that pay a decent wage, quality health care that is accessible to all, properly funded schools, improved transport infrastructure, more investment in early education, and a federal government that is prepared to work with - and fund - state and local agencies to deliver the services and amenities people deserve.

What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

The key is balance and sustainability. I believe we can live with our natural environment, rather than locking it away.

A Shorten Labor Government will ensure the federal government returns to taking a leadership role in protecting our natural environment.

Australia is the nation of the great outdoors and Capricornia offers an abundance of outdoor activities which are important to those living in Capricornia but also for tourism in the region. A Shorten Labor Government will continue to work in partnership with the state to deliver projects such as the Rookwood weir.

Do you believe climate change is an issue for the region? What can be done to address climate change locally?

Climate change is an issue everywhere, not just Capricornia.

Already here we can see the impact that extreme weather events are having on our region in the form of unseasonably severe droughts, storms and floods, and the enormous damage wrought by out of control bushfires.

This hits every part of our region. It disrupts the mines, makes the challenges our cane and cattle farmers face even more daunting, and puts a real strain on infrastructure.

Locally we need to be part of a national and international solution which means a sensibly phased and economically responsible transition to a lower carbon economy.

What major infrastructure projects does the region need? How will you deliver them?

Labor has already announced significant commitments to infrastructure in the region including the $800 million Rockhampton Ring Road, Yeppoon Road Duplication and Rockhampton South Flood Weir. In addition, we have committed to upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon road and announced a $25 million plan to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island. This greater investment also means more jobs in the region.

If elected, I will be campaigning hard for smaller-scale infrastructure that can dramatically improve quality of life at a local community level.

What would you do to reduce power prices in central Queensland?

After six years of chaos and dysfunction, the LNP have delivered 13 different energy policies, and greater uncertainty to the sector leading to an increase of power prices. Those in the sector have had to no policy clarity for years.

A Shorten Labor Government will have a clear policy outcome which allows for a mix of traditional and new, cheaper renewable energy to keep prices under control and improve network reliability.

How do we secure the long-term future of cane growing in the region?

Sugar is a vital Australian agricultural sector, and it is our second largest export crop after wheat. It's particularly important in Queensland, where 95% of our sugar is produced. Sugar employs up to 40,000 people directly and indirectly. Labor understands the importance of the sugar industry to regional Queensland and its importance within the agriculture overall.

Do you think bringing migrants to the region benefits the economy?

I believe in local jobs for local people. Labor has said we will look at options which take the pressure off the big cities and invest in our regions but this shouldn't come at the cost of the integrity of our visa system.

How do you plan to ensure the region continues to benefit from economic growth?

Bringing economic growth into the region is about greater investment in projects which provide more jobs. Labor has also said it will support all businesses to make investments through our Australian Investment Guarantee.

In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

Labor has a plan for cheaper power and more renewables for all Australians. We will deliver 50 per cent of power from renewables by 2030, end the privatisation mess and better regulate power prices. Importantly, it will also deliver more jobs and is a real plan to address climate change which is hurting our Reef.

How can we boost tourism in this region?

We need to make a greater effort to conserve the Great Barrier Reef. The health of our reef means a health tourism industry and, importantly, more jobs in our region.

What do you plan to do about the ice problem in central Queensland?

Labor has committed $1 billion in new hospital infrastructure projects - including hospital expansions, new and refurbished wards, upgraded emergency departments and mental health facilities. The scourge of ice is not limited to any one part of Australia. We know illicit drugs ruin lives and can breakup families and relationships. Early intervention should be the first step in addressing this deeply concerning issue.

How can the Federal Government help to bring down the cost of flying to Rockhampton, Mackay and the coalfields?

Labor understands that flights to the region is an issue. The ability to fly to Rocky and North Queensland is essential for the wellbeing and sustainability of our community and is vital for businesses and the tourism industry.

How can the government help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment?

Labor believes it should be your Medicare card, not your credit card, which guarantees access to quality health care in Australia. Bill Shorten announced Labor's $2.3 billion cancer package which will help cancer patients access the care they need, no matter where they are in Australia.