Candidate puts forward bold Rocky creek rehabilitation plan

CREEK ISSUE: Budding young photographer winner Fletcher Dean's took this photo of Moores Creek, a water system in need of rehabilitation according to KAP’s candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd.

RECOGNISING that one of Rockhampton’s key creek systems was in desperate need of some TLC, Katter’s Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd has proposed a solution.

Running from the Mount Archer National Park, under Musgrave St and Stockland Shopping Centre, past Kershaw Gardens into the Fitzroy River, Moores Creek is an ideallic plant and animal habitat which has sadly deteriorated over time according to the KAP candidate.

Over many years and many strong weather events, he said Moores Creek had been left with excessive erosion and several locations of massive rubble build-up which has disrupted the course of the stream and destroyed much of the bank structure and platypus habitat.

If elected to represent Rockhampton, Mr Shepherd committed to the ongoing redevelopment and rehabilitation of Moores Creek.

By rebuilding the creek from First Turkey all the way through to the Kershaw Gardens, he said it could revitalise this waterway and transform most sections from dry creek beds with eroded banks to a healthy series of streams and lagoons, flourishing with biodiversity.

“When there is water available, Moores Creek attracts swans, ducks, turtles, water dragons as well as various species of fish and other water birds,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Moores Creek is home to at least half a dozen platypi and can act as a nursery for freshwater perch and barramundi which during overflow after excess rainfall will be washed into the Fitzroy River.

“There is approximately 6.5km of creek from First Turkey to the Kershaw Gardens. That’s 6.5km of what could be a pristine waterway abundant with spots for picnics, scenic walks, swimming, kayaking and most importantly – teeming with wildlife.

“This project will also provide an opportunity to install weirs throughout the creek. These will not only ensure water is held to sustain plant and animal life, but they can also contain litter screens.”

Mr Shepherd said the Jolly Rogers Fishing Club had been dedicatedly cleaning sections of Moores Creek revealing the extent of how the community was affecting the waterway with litter.

“By partnering with community organisations like JRFC to rehabilitate and maintain Moores Creek, we can build an enormously valuable community asset using our natural surroundings,” he said.

“We have some fantastic water bodies in our region, such as the Murray Lagoon, Yeppen Lagoon and the O’Shanesy Park’s pond, all which sustain a fantastic array of wildlife. Having 6.5km of quality waterway like those on the north side would simply be amazing.

“Katter’s Australian Party is committed to ensuring our waterways are performing at their best. This initiative alongside an assessment of keeping the entire Fitzroy River totally free of commercial fishing may completely transform the fishing and aquatic recreation in Rockhampton.”