Candidate rallies for skate park, footy facility expansions

Investing in sporting infrastructure and providing opportunities for the area’s youth are key policies for Division 3 council candidate Christian Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd noted the division’s huge range of sporting facilities, and how some were in need of upgrade.

“With three football clubs, rugby league, rugby union, Aussie rules football, Stapleton Park Skate Park, Frenchville Sports Club as well as Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, Callaghan Park and Norbridge Park, Rockhampton’s Division 3 has a very large sporting community,” he said.

“Many of these facilities are underfunded or under-utilised.

All Blacks Park

For example, it’s been over 15 years since the skate park was initially constructed and it’s sorely overdue for expansion with skate, scooter and street BMX recreation booming in popularity with our youth.”

Mr Shepherd said while All Blacks Park recently had the addition of a basketball half-court, the rugby league field and clubhouse deserved much more investment to better service the local community.

“Our region should be a breeding ground for future NRL talent, and All Blacks should have a quality field to reflect the potential of our athletic youth,” he said.

“Council must provide a well-maintained pitch to these outlying suburbs.”

Warren Leo Field

He said he understood the importance of the role of sport and recreation in Division 3 suburbs such as Berserker, Koongal and Lakes Creek and was committed to making them a focus if elected.

“It’s about much more than just fun and fitness. It’s also about culture and community,” he said.

“As the councillor for Division Three, I will ensure that council invests in our community and our youth.”