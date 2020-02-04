Candidate to shift tables

Tanya Lynch has thrown her hat in the ring for the upcoming local government elections in March.

KNOWN on the Capricorn Coast as a business owner and active member of the community, Tanya Lynch is ready to add to her portfolio by stepping up as a candidate at the Livingstone Local Government elections in March for the role of councillor.

With a desire to see Livingstone Shire Council strive forward, Tanya said she would like to be part of the team that takes Livingstone into a new age of success, an aspiration that has come about by listening to what residents think and feel.

“I have lived and raised my family here for over 14 years and I truly believe we live in an absolute exquisite part of the world, Yeppoon is unquestionably a star attraction to visit or live,” Tanya said.

“Having owned and operated a very successful hospitality business, I have the pleasure of meeting and conversing with a diverse group of people from locals, international tourists, developers, farmers and business owners to name a few.

“I have gained insight and knowledge from these conversations and listened to the needs and desires of the people.

“I believe Livingstone Shire Council works tirelessly to promote the shire for the fulfilment and benefit of the people.”

Contemplating the role, Tanya said many factors need to be considered to make a shire successful and it would be an honour to be a voice for our community to promote positive outcomes that benefit our people and shire.

“If chosen to represent our region, I would endeavour to be a voice for the people, tourism, leisure and agriculture,” she said.

“I would like to address the crime issues in the shire, be an advocate for community members to ensure the region attracts state and federal funding opportunities and ensure we support local business, arts and the cultural community.

“I would like to see our region promote more infrastructure for sporting events and have a willingness to explore network opportunities with neighbouring shires that would see opportunities for economic development in the area.

“I am also passionate about our sustainability and environmental factors for future generations.”

No stranger to volunteering her services across the region, Tanya is a committee member for Local Chaplaincy, involved with the Shine Program at Yeppoon State High School for Girls, is part of Busi Women’s Association, a member of Shop 4703, on the judging panel for Australia Day Awards and has partaken in many overseas missions trips.

Tanya said she has a strong and positive connection with the community and as a Councillor, would investigate all options and decisions with a holistic approach to ensure the shire is serving our community to its fullest capacity.

“Our shire needs a dedicated collaborative group that work together to achieve successful outcomes for the Livingstone Shire residents,” she said.

“Councillors need to be devoted and diligent with a promise of transparency and commitment to excellence.

“I have owned and operated successful hospitality businesses for over 10 years, Vue Wine Bar and Restaurant is our third hospitality restaurant and, in that time, we have employed over 150 locals, supported local business and have invested in government opportunities to promote and sustain workplace security.

“I am a hard worker who gets the job done working with the highest level of honesty and integrity.

“I am very approachable, personable and prepared to listen to the everyone.

“My vision and desire are to be a part of LSC’s future as our population increases.

“We need to make contributions to maintaining realistic budgets being mindful of ratepayers expenses.

“It takes hard work and determination to make any organisation successful. “Incorporating knowledge, skills, innovation and management while maintaining strong and honest work ethics is paramount to prosperous outcomes.

“My business life would mirror that role of a councillor to ensure suitability and reliability in the role of a councillor.”

Livingstone Shire Candidates for the 2020 Local Government elections so far:

Mayor

Bill Ludwig

Andy Ireland

Lynelle Burns

Councillors

Andrea Friend

Leah Grice

Nigel Hutton

Adam Belot

Pat Eastwood

Rhodes Watson

Glenda Mather

Robson Wovat

Leo Honek

Tanya Lynch

If you are planning run in the upcoming Local Government elections in March contact trish.bowman@capnews.com.au