Candidates asked if they really do care

Julianne Weekers, pictured near a dead pandanus tree, is calling for candidates’ intentions to be made known about preserving our environment.

WITH the local government election looming, environmental care groups across the Livingstone region are calling for candidates to step up and let the community know how committed they are to preserving our natural environment.

Emu Park Bushcare spokesperson Julianne Weekers said the protection of our natural assets was a key criteria in all projects and our tourism industry depended on our natural reputation, indicating the very real need for our elected members to take environmental concerns seriously.

“A strategic plan similar to the Noosa strategy, where planning has deliberate protection measures to get outcomes that are more ‘Noosa beauty’ and less ‘Gold Coast concrete and traffic’ would be a good model to consider,” Ms Weekers said.

“These initiatives do not happen by themselves; it has to be part of council’s planning and development policies and requirements.

“Council needs to commit to implementing the recommendations of the Fig Tree Creek catchment report commissioned last year.

“Stricter regulation on new developments to discourage the clear felling of all trees and to ensure our waterways are protected from run-off are vital for the region.

“We need expert informed fire management that protects fire-sensitive vegetation types such as Coastal Beach Scrub and dry rainforest.

“We also need a commitment to manage pandanus dieback, so we don’t lose all our iconic pandanus.”

Ms Weekers believes council should provide more resources to the Community Nursery for more plants for projects and to be sold to the public, to perhaps allow the nursery to be self-sufficient.

“We should be installing electric vehicle fast-charging stations in Yeppoon, Byfield and Emu Park to encourage electric vehicle owner tourists. Rockhampton already has six charging stations in place,” she said.

“Council needs to assist in the phasing out of single-use plastics such as plastic straws, non-recyclable polystyrene containers and cups throughout the shire through educational initiatives for the whole of the shire.

“They should also encourage the use of refillable water stations/deposit and return cups at local markets, council-run and non-council events, reassure food and takeaway businesses they can use customers’ clean, dry BYO containers (at the customers’ own risk).”

Ms Weekers said Boomerang Alliance had a wealth of information from their successful Plastic Free Noosa trial and was rolling out other plastic-free places like Townsville and Cairns, with paid co-ordinators.

“We also need more proactive separation of waste by the landfill contractors at the landfill gate to improve the quality and quantity of salvaged items at Yeppoon Tip Shop (including hardwood timber, used building materials and working electrical items) and reduce the amount of waste going to landfill,” she said.

“If candidates are serious about the welfare of our shire, the community would like to hear more conversations about these topics and other environmental issues affecting our region so we know who has the best interests of the region at heart when we go to the ballot on March 28.”