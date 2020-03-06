Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

Spurred on by an attack outside his Rockhampton home, Eric Lewis decided to run for local council despite chronic health conditions.

However he was thwarted at the very last minute, not by his injuries, but by an online government training portal.

Mr Lewis contacted The Morning Bulletin Thursday to clarify how he been withdrawn from the Division 6 election against his will.

“People were ringing me saying, “We thought you were going to go through with it”, so I wanted to let them know what happened,” he said.

The debacle began around 7pm Sunday when Mr Lewis, who lives in Rockhampton’s CBD, heard a scuffle outside.

He said it was an area rife with trouble, where alcohol and illicit drugs combine with disastrous results.

“The young kids come down to the older people drinking in groups and sell them goonies (wine casks) for $50,” he said.

“Then they go get their drug hits and come back.”

Mr Lewis, who had gone to bed early “for once” – he suffers from PTSD among other ailments - emerged from his home to the shocking sight of a woman trying to drag his dog through his front fence.

The dog is a veritable escape artist – going down to the local coffee shop for pats and treats – so Mr Lewis had fashioned a rubber-tipped bar which runs through its collar to stop it escaping.

“She was choking the dog, twisting its neck, trying to pull it through the fence,” he said.

“Eventually, I grabbed her wrists to try and make her let go and that’s when she latched on and bit me.”

Mr Lewis, who bears the scars on his left forearm, said he believed she was an ice addict and now has to undergo medical testing for hepatitis C and HIV.

In addition to contacting the police, he rang local councillor Drew Wickerson on Monday morning to complain about the inner-city conditions.

He claims the councillor’s inadequate response reaffirmed Mr Lewis’ earlier inclination to run against Mr Wickerson in the upcoming local election.

“He wasn’t very understanding,” Mr Lewis said.

“He wasn’t at all forthcoming.”

Mr Wickerson said his recollection of the conversation was different.

“Eric contacted me on Monday to raise issues relating to criminal and antisocial behaviour in his area and was seeking my support for a proposal that would close public access via a laneway,” Mr Wickerson said.

“I advised Eric that he should contact Council’s Duty Planner and Property Officer to seek pre-lodgement advice relating to his proposal.”

Cr Wickerson said while council was in caretaker period, it was important that Mr Lewis follow appropriate procedures and forward a formal request in writing to the CEO for consideration.

“I advised Mr Lewis that officers would most likely prepare a detailed report for consideration by the new council,” he said.

Earlier this year, Mr Lewis – who is a well known adversary of Mayor Margaret Strelow – toyed with running for council, going so far as to undertake the mandatory candidate training.

Unlike previous years Mr Lewis ran, when training was conducted face-to-face by the council, it has been replaced by an on online training, reportedly as an outcome of the Belcarra reforms of 2018, which regulate candidates’ donations and other transactions.

But the online training portal, which is operated by the Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs, wouldn’t work.

“I was speaking with Keith Sully (who’s running for council in the neighbouring Livingstone electorate) and he said they had all sorts of trouble with the training portal,” Mr Lewis said.

Mr Sully confirmed to The Morning Bulletin a number of candidates had difficulty accessing the mandatory training online leading up to their candidacy applications.

“I know that (fellow candidates) Tanya Lynch and Adam Belot also had trouble; the system fell over so Tanya had no choice but to apply for the paper version of the training,” Mr Sully said.

“I remember Adam rang me in panic mode because the system kicked him out and he was wondering what he’d done wrong.”

Moreover, the system proved an embarrassment on ballot draw day when it wouldn’t print the total 15 names out.

“It’s fixed now but on the day it was set up to only print 10 names,” Mr Sully said.

Having made the snap decision to follow through on running for council, Mr Lewis scraped together the requisite number of signatures and approached Rockhampton’s Returning Officer just before the midday deadline on Tuesday March 3.

“When I explained about not being able to get on to the online training, she told me to go straight home and try it again,” he said.

Eric Lewis with his dogs.

By the time he arrived, an acceptance email had reached his inbox but the training ­portal was closed.

Mr Lewis was informed two hours later his nomination was withdrawn, and the Electoral Commission has since confirmed this was on the basis he had not completed the training.

He said he was intimidated when the Department representative mentioned court cases and legal costs.

“They said I could personally be sued,” he said.

“I’m on a disability pension so I can’t afford to take them to court. I said to them, “You’re the ref, you’ve blown the whistle, I guess it’s over for me”.”.

Mr Lewis wants to know why he was required to undertake candidate training, before he completed his candidacy application, and how he could do so on a broken system.

“If you say it’s candidate training, well, you’re not a candidate until you nominate,” he said.

“And they emailed me the acceptance letter.”

The online training in question reportedly takes only minutes to complete and is impossible to fail, according to Mr Sully.

“If one answer doesn’t drag over then you select the next one,” he said.

The Department has reportedly undertaken to review Mr Lewis’ case within two business days. A spokesperson for the Department said the ‘so you want to be a councillor’ training course, a requirement for nomination, was open for six months prior to the close of nominations.

More than 2200 people successfully completed the training across Queensland.

In addition to the online training course, there were free face-to-face training sessions held in various locations throughout the state, including two in Rockhampton, available to the public.

The department spoke with Mr Lewis about the training after nominations had closed and referred him to the Electoral Commission of Queensland.