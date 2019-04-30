Menu
Sky News presenter Peter Gleeson during the Dawson debate at the Mackay Surf Lifesaving Club on Monday. Emma Murray
Politics

Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

30th Apr 2019 7:18 AM

SKY News frontman Peter Gleeson will be in Rockhampton today to hold a Capricornia candidates' debate streamed live on to The Morning Bulletin's website.

The event will be held at the landmark Criterion Hotel in Rockhampton with Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce assisting Mr Gleeson as co-moderator. The 30-minute broadcast starts at noon and will include the LNP's sitting member Michelle Landry, Labor's Russell Robertson and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

Some of the hot issues up for debate are Adani, the future of coal mining in CQ, job creation, cost of living solutions, power prices, fuel costs and the need for action on the cost of regional airfares.

The Morning Bulletin is also holding a Capricornia candidates' debate/forum at CQUniversity on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

There are nine candidates lining up for this crucial election and most are expected to attend the CQU debate, including the leading contenders.

If you have a question you would like to put to the candidates please send it by email to tmbully@capnews.com.au subject CQU debate, by mail to PO Box 397, Rockhampton 4700 or hand it in at the Bulletin office at 220 Bolsover St (opposite Kern Arcade carpark).

The public is welcome to attend the CQUniversity debate at the lecture theatre in Building 5/G.02.

2019 federal election candidate debate capricornia candidates criterion hotel
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

