Candidates debate social issues to make a better community

DEBATE: Capricornia's candidates for the federal election including The Greens Paul Bambrick (left), Independent Ken Murray, LNP and incumbent MP Michelle Landry, ALP's Robertson Russell and One Nation's Wade Rothery spoke on social issues during Wednesday's debate at CQUniversity.

WHILE election campaigns invariably draw our attention to big flashy spending promises and grinning photo ops, The Morning Bulletin's debate explored underrated issues close to the heart of Capricornia's communities.

The five political aspirants participating in Wednesday night's debate at CQUniversity were challenged by The Bully's readers with two questions - how they planned to bring people together into a more cohesive community and the other on social justice and how they would help those who have fallen through the cracks.

The candidates including The Greens's Paul Bambrick, Independent Ken Murray, LNP's Michelle Landry, ALP's Robertson Russell and One Nation's Wade Rothery brought their differing political affiliations and personal backgrounds to bear to answer the following question.

"It seems as though our community is less cohesive than it used to be in the past. How do we bring people together in Capricornia?”

Mr Bambrick said one of the problems was a failure by community leaders, including politicians at all levels, to consult with communities and were no longer trusted as representatives of the community's aspirations.

He said victimising and racial marginalisation of minorities was another issue and we only needed see how locals came together in the wake of the Christchurch massacre, overcome that.

Inequality also needed to be addressed with the rich getting richer, corporations not paying tax, with private schools getting the lion share of education funding when we needed more community housing, free childcare, uni and Tafe while raising the Newstart allowance.

Mr Murray if he was successfully elected, he would invite people from all walks of life to a public forum to "draw upon the ideas of people how we can work more harmoniously as a family, working together instead of pulling away from each other”.

Ms Landry said there was a lack of respect in the community and that we needed to be stricter with our children and education.

"Call me old fashioned but I think respect when out the door when we stopped using 'Mr' and 'Mrs' and I think we need to bring that back into the community,” she said.

She pointed to Rockhampton's Beef Week event as an opportunity for city and country folk to come together and develop a mutual understanding of each other.

Mr Robertson said a cohesive society needed good strong leadership that didn't prey on the weak or the vulnerable or spread fear.

"A good strong leader will develop cohesion in society and provide something to focus around and something to move forward to,” he said.

Mr Rothery said the community hadn't lost cohesion, pointing to how people rallied together in the floods, cyclones and fires - they had instead lost trust in the politicians and the government.

"I'm trying to give Capricornia and every person out there who is just like me, a part of the community, a voice to bring everyone back together,” he said.

In the second community related question, a Bully reader said, "I would like to have social injustice included as a topic. What will you do to help out those who have fallen through the cracks in the system? An example is the issue of the family who made a life for themselves in the Biloela community but are now facing deportation as illegal immigrants after raising their two Australian born daughters here.”

Mr Bambrick said social justice was one of The Greens' central policy pillars.

He described the situation the "decent and hard-working” Biloela family "stolen from their community” as "disgraceful” and he wanted to see them brought home.

The Greens wished to see an end to offshore detention, reducing our unacceptably high rate of incarcerations and recidivism, great efforts towards rehabilitation and crime prevention, while also addressing the underlying social problems giving way to criminal behaviour.

Given the over-representation of indigenous people in the criminal justice system, he would like to see greater support with housing and culturally appropriate services including health, education, law and justice.

Mr Murray said he likes to fix things that are wrong and in the case of the Biloela family, there was a difference between the letter of the law and spirit of the law.

"Its a family that needs to be cared for. Surely we can make an exception to the rule? Why can't we be big hearted and extend our hand in love and kindness to people?” he asked.

Mr Murray threw his support for traditional owner's fight in the courts against Adani.

Ms Landry said there were kids in distress throughout the nation and earlier that day, she made an announcement for a $2.1 million Strong Places, Stronger People initiative which would better co-ordinate the web of social services in the region.

She said they were also implementing a community hub to help migrant women improve their English and other skills.

Additionally, the government was also starting up a number of ice programs and also recognised the need for a nationwide program to discourage women from drinking or using drugs while pregnant.

"There's 48,000 children without a permanent home over their head and it is heart wrenching to see that,” she said.

Mr Robertson said his party had the policies to knit the social justice fabric together including their support for child care and aged dental initiatives.

"Social justice is about the government caring for those who slip through the cracks and not being treated as a liability or a burden on society,” he said.

"That's why we've announced reviews into the Age Pension and the Newstart Allowance.

"If you lead the way, we can fix some of these issues by having a more caring approach.”

Mr Rothery said the situation with Biloela family was dependent on the circumstances affecting the family, which he was not familiar with.

He said One Nation wanted to bring community together and were focused on social justice issues like more drug rehabilitation centres and support for teens as well as adults with attempts to prevent relapses.

Mr Rothery also wanted to see more programs and facilities to support indigenous people who were struggling and had nothing to focus on.