Candidates describe how to make Capricornia more liveable

ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Today Capricornia's candidates were questioned on their strategies to improve the livability of CQ.

One Nation -

Wade Rothery

"I've always believed that the liveability of any region is based on services and the capacity for people to have a few dollars left over each week to enjoy themselves,” Mr Rothery said.

"That's why I've committed my support to the Rocky Sports and Entertainment Precinct. A $20 million dollar investment will attract international musicians, sporting matches never seen in Rockhampton, increase employment and will compliment the city precinct.

"The facility will also capture money that is often lost to Brisbane, Townsville and Mackay when locals travel to events held in those cities.”

United Australia Party -

Lindsay Sturgeon

"Cost of living is a major issue in our region and power is a big part of that,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"The United Australia Party is committed to lowering the cost of power through refinancing our network loans and lowering the network charges that get added to your quarterly power bill.

"The next solution to this is the regional 20 per cent tax break, This will help to put more money in your pocket and attract local business back to our region including entertainment and events.”

Katter's Australia Party -

George Birkbeck

"We must have our sense of community restored. We must learn from the disastrous social consequences of FIFO,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"We need to invest, promote and incentivise living in in our regional centres and small country towns.

"Providing financial assistance to grass roots community and sporting clubs is much more important than Stadiums and Convention Centres .

"We must have the freedom to pursue outdoor recreational activities including hunting, shooting, fishing, boating, camping, 4-wheel driving, horse riding, rock climbing, swimming, bushwalking etc. without unnecessary limitations and restrictions.”

The Greens -

Paul Bambrick

"The Greens will end homelessness by investing in a vibrant social and community housing sector with 500,000 affordable homes across Australia in medium density well serviced homes connected to services and natural green space,” Mr Bambrick said.

"The Greens don't take donations from the banks or property investors and will wind down negative gearing and capital gains loopholes that favour rich investors.

"We will fund the full NBN rollout to make sure people in rural and remote areas are properly connected. Urban design standards will be improved to make cities and towns shadier and more pedestrian and push-bike friendly.”

LNP -

Michelle Landry

Ms Landry said Capricornia had all the ingredients to be a wonderfully liveable place.

"We already have the most magnificent climate going around with over 300 days of sunshine and a diverse natural environment,” she said.

"I stand by my record of delivery on improving liveability with major projects like Fitzroy Riverfront, Yeppoon Lagoon, Hartley Street sporting facilities, and delivering increased funding for local schools and hospitals.

"Into the future I think having a proper convention centre in CQ is a must and we need to get heavy traffic off our city streets, that's why we are going to build the Rockhampton Ring Road to get you home sooner and safer.”

ALP -

Russell Robertson

"Liveability means getting the basics right,” Mr Robertson said

"A Shorten Labor Government is committed to delivering secure jobs that pay a decent wage, quality health care that is accessible to all, properly funded schools, improved transport infrastructure, more investment in early education, and a federal government that is prepared to work with - and fund - state and local agencies to deliver the services and amenities people deserve.”