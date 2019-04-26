Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

CANDIDATE QUESTION: 1000 people assembled on Peregain Beach to make this call-to-arms statement regarding transitioning to renewables. The Bully has asked Capricornia's candidates about their renewables stance.

Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

The Greens -

Paul Bambrick

"The Greens will transition to 100% public and community-owned renewable energy, creating thousands of good, steady jobs, and delivering cheap, reliable energy,” Mr Bambrick said.

"We have a real plan to move workers on to new jobs, instead of leaving them stranded in coal and facing an uncertain future.

"We will provide free education and re-skilling to all workers, ensuring no Queenslander is left behind in this transition.

"There are currently many renewable projects underway in the region. We risk losing a bright future for CQ if we don't build the economy we need.

"At the same time we can't let private companies dominate these new industries. Privatisation is not in the public's interest, even when it comes to renewable energy.”

Katter's Australian Party -

George Birkbeck

"Solar and wind still need development. Presently the up-front costs are too expensive and they do not produce a constant source of power,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"Importing millions of solar panels mass produced in Chinese factories does nothing for future opportunities for Australian employment in the energy sector.

"Hydroelectricity will be a major benefit of the Bradfield Scheme and Fitzroy Gap Dam. Ethanol must be mandated at 10% in all fuel products not just unleaded petrol.

"Hydrogen, as the most abundant element on earth, has significant potential.”

Labour DLP -

Richard Temple

"The Mackay region needs a federal representative that is committed to finding solutions at aiming to reduce electricity prices. Removing our coal industry is not the solution,” Mr Temple said.

"Coal is still an economic source of income that our community relies on to keep our local economy sustainable.

"The Democratic Labour Party's Primary Industry policy believes in ensuring that the long-term survival and viability of each industry for the benefit of Queensland and Australia.”

Independent -

Ken Murray

Mr Murray said there was a place for all types of sensible renewable energy, such as solar, tidal, wind and hydro but he wouldn't support nuclear power given the associated disasters.

"In Capricornia, towns like Clermont, statistically have more sunny days than any other town in Australia,” he said.

"We already have the biggest solar panel plant installation and we have loads more space for more solar facilities.”

He said alternative methods of power, didn't have the grunt to drive aluminium smelters and heavy industry so we need clean burning high-tech coal-fired power stations, to keep electricity costs down and maintain our standard of living.

LNP -

Michelle Landry

"Central Queensland is moving toward renewable energy and with over 300 days of sunshine one can understand why,” Ms Landry said.

"A range of projects are underway, including Adani's Rugby Run solar farm and similar developments at Collinsville, as well as the wind farm development at Clarke Creek.

"These projects, just like any infrastructure project, deliver much-needed jobs to the area and while we maintain a solid supply of baseload power, can help to deliver extra energy supply to the market, dropping prices.

"It is vital though, that we do maintain that solid baseload and coal-fired thermal power stations are the best way to deliver that for many years to come.”

ALP -

Russell Robertson

"Renewable and traditional power sources can exist side by side; they are not mutually exclusive, despite the lies from the LNP,” Mr Robertson said.

"In Capricornia our natural environment makes us an ideal location for a mix of solar and wind generation to help drive electricity prices down and create more local jobs.

"We will deliver 50 per cent of power from renewables by 2030, end the privatisation mess and better regulate power prices. Importantly, it will also deliver more local jobs for Central Queenslanders.”

One Nation -

Wade Rothery

"Capricornia already has a strong renewable energy presence in Collinsville where over 2000 acres of solar panels are already installed,” Mr Rothery said.

"Further wind and solar investments are also planned for Marlborough. One Nation are not against renewables, but we are realistic about the need for base load power that drives industry and manufacturing, while powering our households when the sun goes down at night.

"As our nations thirst for electronic gadgets, cars and air-conditioned comfort grows, so too does our need for power. Affordable coal-fired power must remain a part of our nation's electricity mix to avoid economic meltdown and a slide in the standard of living.”

United Australia Party -

Lindsay Sturgeon

"Australia United Party is still developing policy surrounding renewables,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"While we acknowledge renewables are the future for power generation until scalable grid storage is developed we need to continue to support affordable base load generation.”