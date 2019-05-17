Candidates discuss how they would support region's disabled

FEDERAL ELECTION: Six of the nine candidates contesting the upcoming federal election in Capricornia gave their feed back on improving outcomes for locals living with disabilities.

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Disabled people continue to fall through the cracks, to be locked out of the community and denied the same rights as other Australians.

The Greens will ensure the NDIS is fully funded, transparent, consultative and accountable - particularly to people with disability. It is vital people with disability are central to all consultation.

We will construct 500,000 fully accessible public and community homes under the Federal Housing Trust, invest an extra $400million to boost accessible public transport across Australia over four years.

Add to that a new $1billion Accessible Infrastructure Fund and $5million Accessible Nature Fund, available to state, territory and local governments to improve accessibility of existing public places and infrastructure, including increasing access to nature and tourism activities for disabled people.

We're offering real boosts in funding for essential health services, we support ratios in all care sectors, and a substantive and effective royal commission into care in the sector.

The Greens will support schools to develop inclusive education practices in line with existing human rights commitments, as part of our commitment to a well funded world-class education system.

We will improve Australian Public Service disabled participation rates, setting a full employment representation target for disabled employees of 15 per cent by 2030. In our local branch of the Greens we have multiple members and volunteers involved in this sector. We're always happy to speak to people in the sector and even more importantly, people with disability themselves.

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

When people like Des Ryan talk, you listen,

If elected, I look forward to working with him and the disabled community of Capricornia on the priority issues of housing, transport, health and employment.

Bob Katter and the KAP are on the record as saying NDIS money needs to go directly to the person who has the disability. The money should go to them and not be absorbed by the in-between people.

The government has been listening to the big service providers, where there is huge money involved. They are not listening to the small local groups that are on the ground working closely with people with disabilities.

With the balance of power the KAP will ensure that the money actually goes to the people it is supposed to go to and not to bureaucracies and big service providers that dream up new and ever more sophisticated methods of service delivery.

Independent - Ken Murray

Under the provisions of the NDIS funding, as a Private Building Certifier, I am already helping disabled people with their needs, in modifying the construction of their homes, for better ease of access.

My office made available space and facilities for the appointed NDIS facilitator, when he first arrived and needed help.

I am committed to helping in every aspect of implementing the NDIS, and seeing that disabled people are given all their due rights.

Also I will negotiate with councils to allow shop owners to be allowed to obtain building permits to build necessary access ramps onto footpaths, so modifications can be done economically.

LNP - Michelle Landry

The NDIS is one of the boldest reforms to public policy ever attempted in Australia and while there are undeniable teething problems, it is making a real difference to thousands of lives across the country.

I have seen just how beneficial new services have been to locals, especially young families with children with disabilities.

The core ideal of the NDIS is to ensure people of all abilities are able to live rewarding and full lives. It is doing this by focusing on the individual, rather than the system, and I am confident it will continue to better resource Australians with disabilities well into the future.”

Ms Landry said Des Ryan had a great record as a strong advocate for people living with disabilities and she always greatly respected his opinion on these matters.

I will be more than happy to discuss these issues with him in more detail should I be fortunate enough to continue as the local Member and he has my undertaking to work with Central Queenslanders who have a daily interaction with the system they rely on.

I firmly believe it is those who live with disabilities who have the most to offer when it comes to helping people with disabilities get the support they need.

By maintaining a strong economy, we will continue to be able to grow and improve this vitally important institution into the future.

ALP - Russell Robertson

The Liberals short-changed the NDIS by $1.6 billion in their last budget alone - and because of their caps and delays, over 23,000 Queenslanders are missing out on the NDIS.

Labor has a plan to fix the NDIS, including a new culture that is based on transparency, consultation and co-design, setting up an NDIS Future Fund - to secure funding for the NDIS in the long term and protect the NDIS from the Liberals' cuts and chaos.

This will start by returning the Liberals' $1.6 billion underspend to the NDIS.

The ALP planned to improve support for people to implement their plans and connect with services and seeking new agreements with the states and territories so people don't fall through the cracks between the NDIS and state services, like health.

They would seek agreement of the states for a person-first approach: delivering the services people need first and leaving state and federal bureaucrats to sort out who pays later on.

They planned to develop a new National Disability Strategy with targets for health, justice, housing, transport and employment and establish a $9.5million program to improve health services for people with intellectual disability.

Labor will also set a public service disability employment target of 6 per cent by 2022. And we will double funding available for advocacy through disability representative organisations.

Labor has unveiled a range of policies aiming to support carers, improve accessibility and inclusion.

One Nation - Wade Rothery

The NDIS program is facing enormous teething problems at the expense of taxpayers and those who genuinely require help.

One case example is a chronic diabetic who lost half a leg and a number of toes on his remaining foot. NDIS have awarded him more than $190,000 a year, even though he openly admitted to drinking and smoking his whole life.

The 18 progress recommendations relate heavily to mental illness programs and early childhood support. Mental illness is plaguing our society, with no preventative measures by government.

We know that drugs are a significant cause of mental illness, but so too are a number of other contributing factors including family law matters, financial heartache and general depression.”

Mr Rothery said he supported the early childhood recommendations and would seek to represent the families of children with disabilities.

Taxpayers will fund the NDIS program to the tune of $22billion each year, so it's important we implement a strategy to prevent rorting from providers and clients.

This will be a challenge given approximately 10,000 service providers and 460,000 clients will transition across to the program.

The administration costs alone will equate to approximately $2billion each year which again is a huge expense to taxpayers.