Candidates discuss issue of bringing migrants to Capricornia

CAPRICORNIA'S candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: Do you think bringing migrants to the region benefits the economy?

LNP -

Michelle Landry

"There is no question that migration to an area is beneficial to its economy, regardless where it is,” Ms Landry said.

"As a state, Queensland has benefited greatly from the migration of residents from southern states like Victoria, who came North in the 90s and 2000s and our region is all the richer for the various cultures that have come to and made Central Queensland home since the Archer brothers in 1853, and those who were here for millennia before them.

"Population growth and migration is fine as long as you have the jobs and resources to sustain it. That's why it is so important we back real job-creating infrastructure like Rookwood Weir and the mines of the Galilee Basin.”

ALP-

Russell Robertson

"As a local, my number one priority is delivering secure jobs for Central Queenslanders which means cracking down on 457-type visa rorts,” Mr Robertson said.

"Locally I believe that encouraging skilled migration can revitalise and energise our regional economy, but we have to ensure that we support local jobs first and have both the infrastructure and services to support it.”

One Nation -

Wade Rothery

"One Nation has stood by a sustainable intake of 75,000 migrants each year,” Mr Rothery said.

"Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised to reduce immigration to 160,000 annually, the government's budget papers reveal an intake of 271,700 net migration this year and a further 271,300 next year.

"These are unsustainable levels that are affecting every Australian, because vital services and infrastructure is not keeping up with the growth of our nation.

"Nobody denies sustainable immigration has been beneficial to Australia, but those coming to this country must be prepared to work and obey by Australian laws and culture. If you can't, we don't want you.”

Katter's Australia Party -

George Birkbeck

"Migration must be limited to levels Australia can afford based on job creation and nation building infrastructure, those allowed to migrate must be able to assimilate with, commit to and follow Australian values,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"Our population growth must be distributed widely throughout the country and especially into Northern Australia.”

The Greens -

Paul Bambrick

"Migrants coming to the region clearly benefits the economy and the community,” Mr Bambrick said.

"Australia is a nation of migrants. Here in CQ we have migrants and refugees working hard, and making a clear, positive contribution. Where would we be in this country if previous generations of migrants had been excluded? A lot worse off.

"Forcing migrants to wait longer for basic services just makes it harder for them to make a contribution.

"Population pressures are solved by proper planning and spending on infrastructure and essential services- instead of letting property developers and mining tycoons decide how we plan our communities.”

United Australia Party -

Lindsay Sturgeon

"This will be supported by the 20 per cent tax break as a financial incentive to have people move from our cities back into regional areas,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"To help grow and strengthen regional communities.”