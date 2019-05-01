Candidates discuss regional cancer patient treatment costs

CANCER PROBLEM: Capricornia's candidates were asked how the government could help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment.

CANCER PROBLEM: Capricornia's candidates were asked how the government could help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment. GETTY IMAGES

WITH 17 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: How can the government help regional cancer patients with the cost of treatment?

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"The Greens have long campaigned to reduce out-of-pocket costs in the health system and will support any additional investment to bring down costs for cancer patients,” Mr Bambrick said.

"We will also continue the fight to reduce out of pocket costs for all patients because a universal health system should be accessible to everyone regardless of their diagnosis, or postcode.

"We need a much broader discussion about health in the regions, an offer on cancer is excellent but people are dealing with any number of chronic and life-threatening illnesses, and the solution to that is a broad-based improvement to health care and regional access.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"We have a disgraceful situation in that presently there is no paediatric cancer specialist in Capricornia. Sick kids have to wait for a visiting locum or be shipped off to Brisbane for a consultation. Unacceptable,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"In our opinion the best care is provided by those who live within, and understand, the communities of the patients they are caring for.

"We pursue and support policies that provide greater opportunities and incentives for medical professionals to live and work in regional and remote areas.

"Rural and regional hospitals should be placed under the control of a restored local hospital board and that funding be delivered from Canberra directly to these hospital boards.”

Independent - Ken Murray

Independent candidate for Capricornia Ken Murray. Contributed

"I have personally beaten life-threatening cancer,” Mr Murray said.

"Firstly, for low-income earners the government could provide a subsidy on top of their Medicare coverage to help alleviate the costs of chemotherapy and radiation.

"Secondly, Australia, has unique botanical trees, such as gumby gumby (Pittosporum angustifolium) and blushwood (Hylandia dockrillii), that are simply traditional foods that can deal with cancers, such as mine. More government funded research is needed into the gumby gumby tree, which I am already doing with University of Queensland.

"Thirdly, we need legislation, to allow food botanicals of Australia to be sold as traditional food not as drugs.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Incumbent MP and LNP candidate for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Contributed

"By managing a strong economy, we as a government have been able to deliver a greatly improved system of supports and care for cancer patients,” Ms Landry said.

"We are pouring more money into regional hospitals than any federal government before and we are working hard to deliver more life-changing medicines to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme all the time.

"We have added over 2000 new medicines, saving patients thousand of dollars each year, including Besponsa, an exciting new drug for acute leukaemia sufferers.

"PBS listing of Besponsa will take the per-course cost from $120,000 down to $6.50 for concession card holders. By keeping the economy strong, we can continue this work.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"There would scarcely be a family in Australia that has not been touched by cancer,” Mr Robertson said.

"Labor has already committed $2.3 billion to support Australians and their families fighting this disease, including $500 million to slash waiting lists and $200 million to boost bulk billing for pathology for older Australians and cancer patients.

"Meanwhile the LNP has cut $3.59 million from Rockhampton Hospital to fund their tax cuts for multinationals.

"Labor believes that it should be your Medicare card, not your credit card which guarantees access to quality health care in Australia and I will fight every day to ensure locals have access to high quality healthcare when and where they need.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"Local cancer patients shouldn't have to travel to Brisbane for adequate treatment,” Mr Rothery said.

"With one in two Australian men and women set to be diagnosed with cancer by 85, it is estimated 145,000 people will receive the horrible news this year alone.

"To put that into perspective, that's about 870 people living in Capricornia this year who will be diagnosed with one type of cancer or another. Attracting and securing specialist doctors, including oncologists and surgeons to regional areas is a prime concern of anyone who's gone through cancer treatment.

"If you have local treatment, cancer patients will avoid the cost of being away from home.”

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"Cancer is a big issue in our modern society with one in two Australian men and women being diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"The United Australia Party is committed to strengthening our failing health system as a priority.

"We recognise the need for improvements in the way we offer treatment for cancer and will consult with relevant stakeholders to identify improvement opportunities.”