Candidates explain how to fix problems in aged care sector

WITH 10 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "How would you fix the problems in the aged care sector?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

"The Greens will guarantee a human rights based approach to aged care. Older Australians have a right to freedom from discrimination and violence, a right to social security, to work and to health,” Mr Bambrick said.

"We want to enable a paradigm shift towards seeing older people as rights holders and active contributors to society. We will ensure older Australians have safe, affordable aged care, and are able to choose whether to stay at home or to move to residential care.

"We will also improve quality of care through increased levels of care and improved staffing ratios, providing better training and increasing pay.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

"The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety is underway and we anxiously await its recommendations and findings. The Commissioners are required to provide an interim report by 31 October 2019, and a final report by 30 April 2020,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"We already know there are nowhere near enough good quality services in remote, rural and regional Australia and we continue to fall further behind.

"The Aged Care Regional, Rural and Remote Infrastructure Grant 2018 provided only $40M for infrastructure investment in regional, rural and remote aged care.

"This funding needs to be trebled. The Home Care Packages Program announced in the budget provides $282.4 million over five years, this funding needs to be doubled.”

Independent - Ken Murray

"In 1997, I was licensed as one of the four-only Commonwealth Aged Care Building Certifiers in Queensland, and my job as their co-ordinator, was to efficiently inspect all aged care building facilities all over Queensland, from as far away as Thursday Island down to Mudgee in NSW,” Mr Murray said.

"I have also been involved in gaining government grants for public aged care buildings that I have personally designed.

"So, I know about the needs of our elderly. There is much that we can do to improve the quality of life of our aged in Capricornia, and I plan to do that.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

"There is no denying we have issues within our community when it comes to caring for our elderly,” Ms Landry said.

"There have been egregious cases of mismanagement and abuse within the aged care sector, which has led to Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing a Royal Commission into the aged care industry.

"Unfortunately, that is precisely what it has become, an industry, with families unable to care for ageing parents and grandparents, particularly as their physical health outlasts their mental, in the same way they were in generations past.

"The Royal Commission will shine a bright light on the industry, leading, to a suite of recommendations for future improvements.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

"The Royal Commission is under way and Bill Shorten has said there are several things we need to do to reform Aged Care and we don't need to wait for the Royal Commission,” Mr Robertson said.

"We need to provide better training and we need to find more staff. Staffing ratios are an issue and it's a conversation we need to be having when it comes to Aged Care.

"Labor is the party of aged care reform and older Australians can be assured we will always do better for older Australians in residential aged care and those waiting for care at home.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

"With the average lump sum expense of aged care costing more than $350,000, our elderly people deserve a guaranteed quality of life that is both comfortable and caring,” Mr Rothery said.

"Let's face it, they're paying for it. Sadly they're not receiving the care most families would like.

"One Nation believe there should be increased staff to aged care patient ratios and a greater focus placed on training and recruiting Australian workers, not foreign workers who continue to fill vacancies in the industry.

"One Nation look forward to the recommendations of the Aged Care Royal Commission April 30, 2020.”

United Australia Party - Lindsey Sturgeon

"It has been sad to see reports of mistreatment and abuse in aged care facilities,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"This hits close to home as we have not long ago had to deal with these issues with a family member in an aged care facility.

"We need an investigation into these facilities and we need to act swiftly on the recommendations. Our elderly have worked hard and paved the way for us today. They need to be treated with dignity and respect.”

Conservative National Party - Grant Pratt

"(I will) look to follow through with recommendations from the Aged Care Royal Commission,” Mr Pratt said.