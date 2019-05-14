Candidates explain how to improve our local education system

DAILY QUESTION: Capricornia's candidates explain how they would help improve our local education system.

WITH four days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "How would you improve our local education system?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

"The Greens will invest an unprecedented $24 billion in public schools over the next 10 years,” Mr Bambrick said.

"By 2023, every public school in Australia will be fully funded to nationally agreed standards to meet the educational needs of all students.

"We will expand building and infrastructure funding so the majority of funds go to public schools, remove the artificial cap on federal funding for public education and stop the special deals made by major parties with private schools.

"Our plan will fund unlimited free TAFE and undergraduate university. These policies have been independently costed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

"The current Secondary School system and curriculum has failed a generation. This system assumes that every kid has the desire to go to university to complete an arts or law degree,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"I am suggesting that the system has created vast numbers of disaffected youth and has directly contributed to the youth crime epidemic.

"I propose that blue collar trade and agricultural subjects be offered as an alternative path from grade 7. The current TAFE system kicks in too late, we have major challenges with 12, 13 and 14-year-olds.”

DLP - Richard Temple

"The DLP (Democratic Labour Party) supports a fair and equitable education system, free from political interference,” Mr Temple said.

"The DLP acknowledges the responsibility of the Queensland government to provide contribute towards, the education of all school-age Queenlanders, regardless of who owns the schools that they attend.

"The DLP also believes that federal funding for the education of students attending non-government schools should be based on an equitable distribution that counteracts the gross imbalance in current state funding, which advantages wealthy parents using better-financed government schools at the expense of struggling parents exercising their fundamental right to choose non-government (in most cases less well financed) schools for their children.”

Independent - Ken Murray

"Fundamentally, our schools teach our children basic information and hopefully how to make a living but they don't teach our kids how to live,” Mr Murray said.

"Need to enhance contemporary learning (such as science labs, open learning rooms and outdoor learning spaces).

"Enhancing professional learning for teachers to attract more teachers into education and increasing incentives to attract experienced teachers to our remote areas. Encourage our schools to introduce an "Adventure 60” programme, as I've done in past years.

"60 hours in a wonderful wilderness, like our incredible Peak Ranges. Simple courses in how to build and run a successful business.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

"Few policy areas are as important to a community as how we educate our children,” Ms Landry said.

"Children soon become the leaders of tomorrow and what we invest now in their education can pay dividends for decades to come. The Coalition is delivering record investment into our school system across the country and the national curriculum is ensuring no State's children are left behind compared with others.

"The most important education happens at home though and it is concerning to see the number of children who today go to school without decent nutrition or the discipline to work through a problem or complete their homework. Education standards as a whole can't improve until the home is stable.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

"I cannot stress enough the importance of education and training, and the impact that Labor's investment in 100,000 free TAFE places and expanded apprenticeship initiatives will have,” Mr Robertson said.

"We have committed to restore the $14 billion in education funding that the chaos of the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison years has seen cut.

"In our area, that means an extra $23 million for local public schools. We will also spend $300 million to better support students with disabilities.

"No matter a student's ambition Labor is determined to give everyone the opportunity to excel in their chosen field. A smarter and better trained workforce is not a cost; it is an investment.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

"I find it appalling that Australia's education results rank 39 out of 41 OECD nations across the world, and yet we continue to call for hundreds of millions more in funding each election,” Mr Rothery said.

"Despite calls by so called 'experts' that we introduce 'safe school programs' that aim to educate our kids on gender fluidity and other obscure life lessons, I believe parents would support our children have more focus placed on reading, writing and arithmetic.

"They are the fundamental basics to a good education, and so too is discipline. If unruly kids are interrupting a classroom, they should be removed and disciplined.”

United Australia Party - Lindsey Sturgeon

"If we want to support and nurture innovation and cultivate a productive society we need to improve our education system nationally,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"There have been numerous reviews on our education system and we need to assess and implement these recommendations based on their merit.

"Improvement relies on ensuring the sector is supported beyond facilities alone and is enabled through support of teachers and staff to ensure best practice and standards are maintained that encompass the broad range of talent within our children.”

Conservative National Party - Grant Pratt

"Education should be a state issue and Federal Government should stay out of it, that's how our federation was set up so its where we want to go plus it reduces duplication of bureaucrats and would create a more competitive system,” Mr Pratt said.

"We seem to be spending record amounts on education but are scarily behind other countries. Who would know that we are ranked near the bottom of wealthy and middle income families in the world.

"39th out 41 with only Romania and turkey behind us in the world UNICEF report, something must be done and Labor with their safe school program is not the answer.”