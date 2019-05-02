Candidates explain plans to address cost of living pressures

STRUGGLES: We're hurting in the hip pocket for the increasing cost of living. Capricornia's candidates were challenged on how to improve this situation.

STRUGGLES: We're hurting in the hip pocket for the increasing cost of living. Capricornia's candidates were challenged on how to improve this situation. Warwick Daily News

WITH 16 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: What are your strategies to ease cost of living pressures?

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"Let's bring down the cost of essential services, and expand their funding. Slashing power prices is key,” Mr Bambrick said.

"We'll add free dental to Medicare, properly fund mental health, and support universal child care alongside universal health and education.

"We'll raise the minimum wage, and raise Newstart and Youth Allowance. We'll abolish punitive policies that make it harder for people to find work.

"Free uni and Tafe will help people find new work, and a massive roll-out of community housing will stop people slipping through the cracks.

"Let's reinvest in our community to create jobs and cut the cost of living.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"We're not thriving, we're just surviving,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"Rising costs of electricity, food and fuel are really impacting negatively on the people of this electorate

"How come consumers in the capital cities are regularly paying $1.10/$1.20 a litre for unleaded petrol, whereas we're still paying around $1.50/$1.60 a litre here?

"I concede some margin is needed to cover the costs of running a regional service station and to cover freight and distribution, maybe 10c to 15c a litre.

"But we are looking at a difference of around 30 to 40c a litre on some days. Why?”

Independent - Ken Murray

Independent candidate for Capricornia Ken Murray. Contributed

"Income tax, electricity, water and council rates along with casualisation of the workforce and second tier EBAs which lower family incomes is causing a storm of cost of living pressures,” Mr Murray said.

"There needs to be a government family energy rebate for families with dependent children to pay their energy and water bills.

"As your member I would help in ratepayer representations to the council to keep rates down, as I have already done in Isaac Regional Council area.

"Lowering income tax and raising the tax threshold for lower income families, and a pensioner water rebate are needed too.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Incumbent MP and LNP candidate for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Contributed

"The cost of living is getting tough for many households in CQ and we are serious about helping them,” Ms Landry said.

"We are delivering instant tax relief in the form of rebates worth up to $1080 for singles earning between $45,000 and $90,000 and up to $2160 for couples who earn in that same range.

"This is handy money, which can be used to pay bills. You should keep more of it. We are also addressing the exorbitant power prices being forced upon the region.

"I announced a $10 million study into the power needs of Central Queensland, which will include power station plans for Collinsville.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"A Shorten Labor government will attack cost of living pressures from both sides of the problem,” Mr Robertson said.

"Firstly, unlike the Morrison government, we have an energy policy instead of a civil war. This will see pressure on power prices ease through more investment in generation and transmission, and rebates for households wanting to invest in solar storage.

"Labor will also move to establish a minimum wage, restore penalty rates and tackle the scourge of casualisation, making sure working Australians are given a real pay rise.

"This, combined with other measures such as capping rises for private health premiums for the next two years, will make a real difference to the household budgets of Australia.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"Electricity and petrol prices are the two culprits driving cost of living through the roof,” Mr Rothery said.

"When you speak with businesses across Capricornia, their electricity bills have more than doubled, which cannot be absorbed and are instead passed on to customers.

"Petrol prices are not only subject to GST, but an additional $0.41 cents a litre for unleaded and diesel. All of these costs add up each week and are having an enormous effect on pensioners, the unemployed and ordinary families.

"Fuel excise must be frozen and coal-fired power stations are our only choice when it comes to maintaining affordable power prices.”

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"The United Australia Party will lower cost of living pressures through a proposed refinancing of outstanding loans against past electrical transmission infrastructure upgrades,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"This should show a reduction of up to 40 per cent off your quarterly power bill.

"This coupled with our 20 per cent tax break for those living 200km outside major state centres will help to relieve pressures off households and decentralise people from the cities to rebuild and strengthen regional communities again.”

Conservative National Party - Grant Pratt

Conservative National Party's candidate for Capricornia, Grant Pratt Contributed

"Fraser's ideas on removing the renewable energy targets and ending climate programs so the price of power will reduce substantially is one way the cost of living would be eased,” Mr Pratt said.

"Developing inland and Northern Queensland with dam and water diversion infrastructure to last 1000 years is how thousands of extra jobs and businesses can be created.

"The increase in the size of the economy would assist the income levels of many people with jobs therefore that too would ease the cost of living pressures for many people. Building a nice big coal-fired power station wouldn't hurt either.”