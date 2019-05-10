Candidates explain plans to boost Capricornia's employment

BIG PROBLEM: Capricornia's candidates sought to address one of the major issues for Capricornia's voters - the unemployment situation, especially for the youth.

WITH nine days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "What strategies would you implement to boost employment locally? Especially youth unemployment?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

"The Greens see enormous potential for jobs in the urgent transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” Mr Bambrick said.

"The science of Climate Change tells us we must act decisively to head off catastrophic damage to our farming sector, human health, national security and biodiversity.

"Investing heavily in education and scientific research and development of alternative fuels and efficiency will equip the new workforce. We just need the political will and the confidence in our people to make that leap.

"We acknowledge the worker shortage in rural Queensland. We will retain Emerald Ag College and boost programs to counter the urban/rural divide.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

"The government's current Job Active system is a train wreck and I call for it to be wound up,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"This disaster of a bureaucracy with its confusing mix of private providers and public enterprises has failed an entire generation of job seekers and employers.

"Facilitating employment opportunities is a core social responsibility of government. I call for the re-instatement of the Commonwealth Employment Service as a single 'one-stop shop' to match prospective employees with employers.”

DLP - Richard Temple

"More assistance is required to be implemented via federal funding to assist our long term unemployed throughout Central Queensland,” Mr Temple said.

"Having easier access to training through targeted skills and training programs suited to the unemployed individuals skill base is what is needed. Further training and skills assessment testing for long term unemployed is what is needed.

"Providing a person with an engineering background training in Cert III in meat processing because they have been long term unemployed is not the best use of Tax Payers money for re-training.

"We need to take a more holistic approach to employment opportunities not just for the long term unemployed but also for the youth in our region.

"Both the Queensland Government along with Federal Government need to allow more incentives like attracting companies similar to companies like Alliance Airlines, to base their companies operation in Rockhampton. This will boost local employment opportunities.”

Independent - Ken Murray

"I would like to invite businesses, tradies, our councils, and other employers, to be on the registers at schools or even my own Member of Capricornia register, for being prepared to offer short term 'work experience' for any youth of teenage level,” Mr Murray said.

"With our three children, Ruthie and I provided them an intensive 12 month Diploma in Business basics, before they did other studies.

"They are subsequently enjoying successful lives. Just such a government subsidised program I would like to see provided for young people after they leave high school. Teach a person to fish and they'll feed themselves for life.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

"Small business accounts for 44 per cent of jobs in Australia and with proper nurturing small businesses across the country are doing a lot of the heavy lifting to create the 1 million jobs in the past five years and the 1.25 million over the next five,” Ms Landry said.

"We have seen more young people get a job than ever before in this country, with over 100,000 finding work.

"Locally, we are getting on with delivering projects and tax relief to help our local businesses grow and create more jobs. We need to keep our agriculture and mining sectors strong in order to keep this growth going.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

"Jobs are my number one priority. We will invest in 100,000 free TAFE positions, expand apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities to build a skilled and ready workforce, and require big projects to buy locally and hire locally,” Mr Robertson said.

"Too often our larger employers rely on labour hire, casualisation or imported workers, rather than looking and thinking locally.

"Labor will boost this jobs effort in Capricornia with investment in key infrastructure such as the Rockhampton ring road, the rejuvenation of Great Keppel Island, the Stanage Bay road upgrade and other investment in key community and regional projects.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

"One Nation successfully introduced a $60 million dollar apprenticeship pilot program for 1630 young people located across regional Australia,” Mr Rothery said.

"The program was filled in three weeks suggesting we are on the right path to encouraging businesses to hire and train apprentices and persuade young people to stay in regional areas of the country.

"One Nation will seek to broaden the program instead of Labor and the Liberals plans to allow migrants to fill these skilled positions of the future.

"Youth unemployment numbers can be reduced and regional businesses can be the beneficiaries of our government subsidised apprenticeship program.”

United Australia Party - Lindsey Sturgeon

"The United Australia Party believes in a simple common sense approach to policy,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"We would support employment through the implementation of a 20 per cent tax break in areas 200km outside of major city centres.

"By stimulating the local economy and building communities we will create jobs. We will support this further by cutting the cost of power by 40 per cent making it cheaper for businesses to reduce their cost of production and making it possibly to employ more staff.”

Conservative National Party - Grant Pratt

"Re-establish a development bank so both government and Australian farmers and infrastructure developers can get very low cost funds,” Mr Pratt said.

"Initiate infrastructure projects that provide jobs and extra resource capacity for wealth creation (e.g. bringing 30,000 GL of water inland in Northern Queensland for drought minimisation and flood mitigation).

"This would cost $60 -70 billion and provide water that the equivalent amount of water in the Murray Darling Basin and would produce $66 billion a year of value to the economy.

"This project would result in tens of thousands of permanent new jobs including training for the unemployed to work in many different industries. Mostly in rural areas.”