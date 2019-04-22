Candidates explain their plans to address climate change

CLIMATE CHANGE: Capricornia's candidates for the 2019 Federal Election explain their differing approaches towards addressing climate change at the local level.

WITH 26 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: Do you believe climate change is an issue for the region? What can be done to address climate change locally?

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"Voters throughout our region take a realistic approach towards climate change. Most people recognise that the climate has been changing since earth's creation," Mr Rothery said.

"As a miner in Moranbah and Glenden, I've witnessed fossilised crustacean and ferns, 50 metres below the ground. We cut through layers of 'climate change' that occurred well before man was around.

"We must maintain a focus on recycling, cleaning up after ourselves, nurture our waterways and not overpopulate our environment.

"People are conscious of the footprint they leave behind, but hyperventilating over the use of coal will not change the temperature, it will only ruin our economy."

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

Mr Bambrick emphatically agreed that climate change was an issue for CQ.

"If you haven't noticed the endless summer, unprecedented drought, bushfires and floods you are in air conditioned fairyland," he said.

"Climate change threatens our economy, health and security and has been a political football for too long.

"We either deal with it now as a planned transition on our own terms or later as a crisis. The world has to stop burning fossil fuels and absorb some of the CO2 we have burnt.

"Alternative fuels -solar/wind/hydrogen and planting a billion trees is a start. The Greens don't take fossil fuel companies' donations and will ensure the transition is fair for all."

LNP - Michelle Landry

Incumbent MP and LNP candidate for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Contributed

"Climate Change is a massive issue for Central Queensland because it is Central Queenslanders' jobs that are constantly made the 'whipping boy' of this issue," Ms Landry said.

"The question for leaders is not whether the climate is changing, but what it is one wishes to do about it.

"I will not stand by while the elites in capital cities use the removal my constituents' jobs as the answer to their consumption.

"Mining and agriculture account for almost all the wealth we have in Central Queensland and the thought that our region should become a wasteland to satisfy the almond latté set is just wrong."

ALP- Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"Already here we can see the impact that extreme weather events are having on our region in the form of unseasonably severe droughts, storms and floods, and the enormous damage wrought by out of control bushfires," Mr Robertson said.

"This hits every part of our region. It disrupts the mines, makes the challenges our cane and cattle farmers face even more daunting, and puts a real strain on infrastructure.

"Locally we need to be part of a national and international solution which means a sensibly phased and economically responsible transition to a lower carbon economy."

Katter's Australia Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"Is it climate change or climate cycle? Is it man-made or cyclical? I don't know," Mr Birkbeck said.

"I do know that comparing hand written records from the late 19th century and early 20th century to the satellite imagery and digital technology of today cannot be the basis of predicting impending disaster.

"It is critical that we don't lose our perspective and make sure that the climate management measures we take are proportionate.

"The best advice in managing climate issues is available from the real experts - that being farmers and fishermen."

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"Balancing growth and the environment is a delicate task," Mr Sturgeon said.

"While we fully support industry we recognise that we need to take steps to conserve our natural environment.

"We need to ensure validity and integrity of the review processes are in line with community and environment standards."