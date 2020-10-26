WATCH LIVE: Ipswich candidate debate

SCHEDULE

6.30pm: Ipswich West candidate debate

7.30pm: Ipswich candidate debate

REPLAY: Ipswich West debate

WITH only a matter of days left before Queenslanders hit the polls, it is time for the spotlight to shine on Ipswich.

Tonight, the Queensland Times will host two 30-minute debates featuring candidates from Ipswich and Ipswich West.

Over the past week we have been busy compiling a list of questions, including a few crackers from our readers, to make sure we focus on the issues that count most to voters.

If you have been following the news of late, then you will know that the state of our roads, the proliferation of dumps and the progress of our CBD are three of the hot topics at the moment.

We will be grilling our candidates on these topics and more tonight from 6.30pm, when the Ipswich West debate gets under way.

Joining us at 6.30pm will be the LNP's Chris Green, One Nation's Gary Duffy, and the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party's Clem Grieger.

A notable absence is Labor incumbent Jim Madden, who unfortunately will not face our questions this evening.

Mr Madden has held the seat since 2015, so this comes as a big disappointment to the Queensland Times as I am sure it does our readers.

Ipswich West covers the suburbs west of the Bremer River, including Yamanto, One Mile, Leichhardt and Brassall.

As the Bremer tracks east, so does the electoral boundary, with the electorate including Ipswich's northern suburbs of Karalee, Chuwar and Tivoli.

The boundary extends out the Grandchester in the west, including rural centres of Marburg, Tallegalla and Haigslea. Ipswich West has been dominated by the ALP since the 1960s, with the only LNP victory in that era going to Sean Choat, who held the seat from 2012-2015.

One Nation held the seat briefly from 1998-99.

Following the Ipswich West debate, we will move across to Ipswich, where we will hear from One Nation's Suzie Holmes, the LNP's Scott O'Connell, and Legalise Cannabis candidate Shelly Morton.

Labor's Jennifer Howard, who has held the seat since 2015, will not be taking part, despite our efforts to convince her to join us.

This debate will start at 7.30pm.

Another Labor stronghold, Ipswich takes in the city's centre and works its way south into the rapidly growing suburbs of Ripley and Deebing Heights.

Ipswich was last in LNP hands under Ian Berry from 2012-2015, but it has a history of being a Labor seat.

David Hamill held it from 1983 until 2001, followed by Rachel Nolan from 2001-12.

Jennifer Howard regained the seat for the ALP in 2015 with 48 per cent of the primary vote in a five horse race.

To tune into tonight's debates, simply click on the link that will be on our home page five minutes prior to starting time.