Candidates list their Capricornia road upgrading priorities

DAILY QUESTION: Capricornia's candidates share their priorities for roads around the region requiring improvement. Jodie Dixon

WITH eight days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question:

"Which local roads are your priorities to be upgraded? Why?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"The Rocky Ring Road is a classic piece of pollie disconnect,” Mr Bambrick said.

"If we want to get freight off our roads and city streets and lower carbon emissions in the process we must invest in rail: it passes our industrial zone (without stopping) and the meatworks rail link already has underpasses to both traffic bridges.

"The Greens will seal the Stanage Bay Rd and commit to keeping it open as a tourist road, conduct a feasibility study to develop car share facilities between the Capricorn Coast, Gracemere, Mt Morgan and Rockhampton and complete the Yeppoon rail trail link to Rockhampton.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"The Bruce Highway is a national dangerous disgrace,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"The funds from Kevin Rudd's dud NBN could have duplicated the Bruce from Brisbane to Cairns.

"Duplication and flood proofing of the Bruce is a priority nation-building project, this includes the Rockhampton to Mackay section..

"As part of KAP's vision for CQ, the Peak Downs and Capricorn Highways and the beef road network will be upgraded to accommodate triple road trains to allow movements of livestock produce from the paddock to the port or processor.”

Independent - Ken Murray

Ken Murray. Rebekah Yelland

"The Clermont/Alpha 5-highways-link road for the improved protection of our brave Mistake Creek School children,” Mr Murray said.

"CSIRO Beef Roads Report says 350 annual cattle truck movements would be 3500 if the last 40km were sealed.

"Just imagine our extra prosperity and jobs, let alone all of the tourist traffic and commercial business coming here, instead of diverting to Townsville, Cairns and Sunshine Coast? Dramatic.

"Same goes for bitumen sealing the remainders of the Beef Rd from Middlemount to Dingo, which is currently a mongrel of a dingo road.

"May Downs Rd likewise needs the remainder sealed, well before the next May Election.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, was in Mackay yesterday to announce funding for the Palmyra Dragway. Callum Dick

"Improving our local road network has been a major motivator for me,” Ms Landry said.

"I have delivered funding for major upgrades to improve traffic flow and safety on Yeppoon Road and the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Rocky.

"We have also delivered funding for the Third Bridge over the Fitzroy, which will help get 3000 heavy vehicles off our city streets each day and create hundreds of jobs.

"One particularly high priority is Stanage Bay Rd, with its often horrendous state a massive safety risk for locals and travellers alike, we have committed $21.6 million to provide a permanent solution. Our plan to deliver better roads means you will get home sooner and safer.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"I've already announced that work would start on the Rockhampton ring road - tackling congestion, improving safety and getting heavy vehicles off our streets - in the first term of a Labor government,” Mr Robertson said.

"In addition, we've also committed to fixing the mess that is the Stanage Bay Rd and making it fit for purpose, and in the process opening up tourism investment opportunities in the areas.

"I've also been pleased to announce that Labor will commit $64 million towards the duplication of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd, supporting jobs and fixing a real transport black spot.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"I acknowledge there's over 1 million kilometres of road networks throughout Australia, so I'm realistic in our efforts to have new and improved roads built,” Mr Rothery said.

"But when our region sees constant upgrades to SEQ roads, it makes us cranky. I don't support the building of the ring road that will bypass Rockhampton, leaving an unknown effect on local trade and unintended consequences on driver fatigue.

"It's been acknowledged by this Government and past Labor governments that Rockhampton's bridges have load restrictions because they have not been upgraded.

"This should be priority number one, along with a third bridge to the south of the township.”

United Australia Party - Lindsey Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"While I fully support federal members voicing opinion and supporting local and state road projects,” Mr Sturgeon said. "As federal candidates we need to focus on nation building infrastructure. Roads such as the Bruce Highway, Peak Downs Highway, Bowen development road and the Capricorn Highway as well as supporting roads are vital for our economy and are not at the standard they should be.

"We need to accelerate funding to bring this vital infrastructure back to standard.”

Conservative National Party - Grant Pratt

Conservative National Party's candidate for Capricornia, Grant Pratt Contributed

"Looking to develop roads that will increase or preserve economic wealth for the country,” Mr Pratt said.

"Just imagine how much more money we would have to spend on roads and so many other things if we didn't have to spend billions on economic refugees and migrants living on our welfare system.

"Very few people realise that almost 90 per cent of personal income tax ($155 billion) is spent on welfare per year. We would be able to flood proof every road in Queensland.”