Candidates' plans to crack down on crime, fix legal system

ELECTION QUESTION: Capricornia's candidates explain how their ideas on cracking down on crime and improving the legal system.

WITH 11 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "How would you crack down on crime and improve the legal system?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

Australian society is becoming increasingly unequal with unacceptable levels of homelessness and poverty. We have an unacceptably high rate of incarceration and recidivism,” Mr Bambrick said.

"A reduction in the use of custodial interventions for remand and sentencing will release public funds that should be directed to the prevention of crime and the resolution of underlying social problems that give rise to criminal behaviour.

"The Greens support reforms to our social safety net including an immediate raise to Newstart and Youth Allowance and the construction of 500,000 social homes, proper funding for public schools and mental health services, especially for youth mental health.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"Youth and drug related crime is out of control. The current softly, softly approach is a complete failure,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"Throwing one kid in jail or juvenile detention for 3 months can cost the tax payer over $200,000.

"KAP is proposing a new policy as a sentence option; banish youth criminals to work camps on remote rural properties. They would be sent to an approved property in a remote location and fitted with an ankle bracelet where they would work on the land to learn life and employable skills to become contributing members of society.”

Independent - Ken Murray

Ken Murray. Rebekah Yelland

"Set up a curfew between 7pm and 7am for juveniles under 18 years of age, who are roaming the streets, unaccompanied by a family adult,” Mr Murray said.

"Provide a "Curfew Van” with specially trained mature police officers, backed up by other police if necessary, to pick up strayers off the streets and to take them back to their homes.

"Three strikes and they spend the night in the lock-up. Provide assistance to youth groups to educate young people about social responsibilities, in being members of our Capricornia family.

"Change laws to stop putting non-paying fines offenders in gaol. Garnishee their wages instead.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, was in Mackay yesterday to announce funding for the Palmyra Dragway. Callum Dick

"While policing is a matter for state governments, every one of us has a responsibility to call out disrespectful and damaging behaviour,” Ms Landry said.

"Crime takes many forms and I think in CQ making our streets safe is a prime priority. That's why we are delivering more CCTV cameras in Rockhampton's CBD and on the Capricorn Coast.

"These cameras have been instrumental in solving crimes and had a marked effect on 'cleaning up' the areas they cover. I have been in discussions with Council about expanding the footprint beyond the CBD in Rocky to deal with other trouble areas.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"Labor's Crime and Justice Taskforce has travelled around Australia over the past two years and has spoken directly with communities affected by crime, particularly with those working directly to address local crime, and drug and alcohol abuse,” Mr Robertson said.

"Labor is focused on helping local communities respond to the challenges of crime and, through our National Crime Prevention Fund has committed millions of dollars at the community level to fund community safety infrastructure and crime prevention programs.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"Most people would agree that our legal system does not act as a deterrent for crime,” Mr Rothery said.

"We need to crack down on the sky-rocketing drug offences by building rehab centres designed to clean up addicts with a compulsory 13 week, cold turkey program for those caught three times or more.

"Our federal courts are understaffed and clogged with a backlog of 20,000 family law matters with decisions taking up to 4 years to hand down.

"This is unacceptable and has led to 3 men suiciding a day and 1 women being murdered a week. Federal courts need significant increases in funding.”

United Australia Party - Lindsey Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"The Queensland government manages the Queensland Law enforcement and Justice System,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"However they cannot do this without strong Local, State and Federal cooperation. The United Australia Party will work will all affected stake holders to identify and rectify deficiencies in our system through community education programs and improvements to existing infrastructure.

"Justice is defined also by community expectation with regards to effective measures for not only deterrent, rehabilitation but also sentencing that must remain befitting of the crime and also as stated community expectation.”

Conservative National Party - Grant Pratt

Conservative National Party's candidate for Capricornia, Grant Pratt Contributed

"Data shows that Australia's immigration program has resulted in extra violence from African gangs and youths as well as extra violence from Muslim immigrants,” Mr Pratt said.

"While we know there are many immigrants who integrate and are not violent, FACN will make sure we stop the advance of the Islamic ideology from overtaking Australia as well as end violent African immigration.

"The legal system needs a royal commission into its close relationship with banks and other professionals. FACN will work towards a second Royal commission into banking but also feature Lawyers, receivers, and other bank agents etc.”