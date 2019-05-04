Candidate's plans to support Capricornia's small businesses

NEEDING SUPPORT: Local small business owners including Artizan Bakery's Simone Lawrie are interested in knowing how Capricornia's candidates will help them to prosper.

WITH 14 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "What plans do you have to better support small business?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

"We need to cut power prices, and provide funding for apprenticeships and innovation. And we must clean up the banking industry and make it more flexible for small business, including farmers,” Mr Bambrick said.

"Our universal child care policy aids both small business owners and employees. Working parents needs the flexibility of childcare.

"But small businesses also rely on people having the disposable income to actually support them. So we need to raise the minimum wage, and Newstart.

"Australia has one of the worst retail monopolies in the world and the Greens have vowed to legislate a better deal for smaller players.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

"KAP wants to create a Rural Development Bank to support rural and regional small business development,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"This bank would give businesses in rural and regional Queensland the chance to get reduced interest rate loans.

"The major banks under-service regional Queensland because they make more money in city areas.

"We will introduce legislation to limit Coles and Woolworths to a maximum of 22.5% market share each

"This will dissolve the current supermarket duopoly and allow regional retailers and suppliers, particularly farmers, access to new markets.”

Independent - Ken Murray

"Give businesses a positive chance for success, by providing seed funding for new businesses starting up,” Mr Murray said.

"They would need to provide a full business plan of course, which would be encouragingly monitored each 6 months, to see how they were progressing with helpful business coaching available too.

"Innovation Fund financing for businesses proposing new innovative advances, like what I am already doing with Gumby Gumby with 6 monthly reviews.

"Change the tax system to a simple 20% on wages and business income, like Joseph anciently did in Egypt, and made it the wealthiest nation on Earth.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

"What I will do is what I have been doing, working hard for more job-creating infrastructure and fighting for local content on major projects,” Ms Landry said.

"Shoalwater Bay is a prime example of what is possible when we work together to ensure our local businesses are put first when it comes to delivering these projects.

"We have some of the country's finest contracting companies and with 83% local procurement in Laing O'Rourke's managing contract arrangements, they actually get a fair crack at filling this. When locals do the work, the whole community benefits.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

"The best way to further support small business is through giving them the skilled workforce they need, and that is within a wider economy where workers have actually got some money to spend rather than just trying to scrabble through in an environment of casualisation, stagnant wages and rising cost of living,” Mr Robertson said.

"This is why Labor is investing in 100,000 free TAFE places, and reinvesting in our schools.

"It is why we are requiring major projects to take on trainees and apprentices, and to procure goods and services locally. It is why we stand for secure, permanent employment, not dodgy labour hire deals stitched up by multinationals in a back room.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

"It's clear that when you drive around Capricornia, businesses are doing it bloody tough. The empty shops and for lease signs are a dead give-away,” Mr Rothery said.

"A lot of business owners are intimidated by unfair dismissal laws that make it difficult to sack non-productive or problematic staff. Employees deserve employment rights, but those rights come with the responsibility of doing a proper job for their employer.

"The Federal Government must also work with the States to help abolish payroll taxes that punish businesses who hire more staff. This insidious tax only stifles employment and encourages business owners to implement automated technologies.”

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

"The United Australia Party will support small business by changing the provisional tax system from a pre-paid system generated on last year's earnings to an annual system after you have earned the money,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"This will help to free up business cash flow and inject 70 billion back into the economy. This coupled with cheaper power bills by up to 40 per cent and 20 per cent tax break for people in regions more than 200km from a capital city.

"We will help regional businesses immensely.”