Candidates questioned: How can we improve the NDIS?

Plagued with teething problems, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aims to provide about 460,000 Australians under the age of 65, who have permanent and significant disability, with funding for supports and services.

Plagued with teething problems, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) aims to provide about 460,000 Australians under the age of 65, who have permanent and significant disability, with funding for supports and services. MICK TSIKAS

Katter's Australia Party - George Birkbeck

"Applying for services is currently riddled with mountains of red tape introduced by another over officious government bureaucracy,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"This red tape is hampering service providers, carers and patients from providing and accessing the services needed.

"There is a critical shortage of qualified frontline disability staff in the regions...as is the case with all health services.

"KAP's policies of decentralization of government services and special economic zoning monetary incentives for training and relocation will assist in service delivery.”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

"We all want the NDIS to work and the Greens have been a part of the process since its inception,” Mr Bambrick said.

"Bureaucracy is enormously complex and the paperwork can be overpowering and stressful. Smaller service providers are often the more efficient operators but need quicker reimbursement times to survive.

"There needs to be better feedback mechanisms so the people on the ground doing the work can be heard. It's not a matter of throwing more money at it, more a question of building more flexibility into the system to adapt and refine.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

"The botched roll-out of the scheme means around 77,000 Australians are missing on the NDIS,” Mr Robertson said.

"A Shorten Labor Government will lift the LNP's staff cap, to bring down waiting times and delays and we will make the NDIS a real priority of government and seek to ensure changes are made for a better culture in the NDIA, provide a greater role for advocacy and more flexible planning processes.

"We will also work with the states to address gaps and provide a real workforce plan to attract the right people to the sector, this means more skilled locals supporting some of our most vulnerable people.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

"Although in its infancy, the NDIS has been plagued with complaints of fraud and delays in genuine cases seeking access to the scheme,” Mr Rothery said.

"Like so many Government funded initiatives, it may have great intentions, but applicants are being forced to wait on average 172 days for approval.

"Last year the NDIS cost taxpayers $8 billion dollars and is expected to grow to $22 billion dollars each year within three years. We must ensure the money gets to the people who need it and not the bureaucrats who want to slow down the process.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

"The NDIS is one of Australia's great policy initiatives in recent years and I am proud to be part of a Government that is growing our economy so we can properly pay for the scheme,” Ms Landry said.

"As with any new government programme, there have been undeniable shortcomings at different times but the resounding message I get from Central Queenslanders, particularly those parents whose children are able to receive services to aide their development, is that the NDIS is a godsend for local families.

"By maintaining a strong economy we will be able to ensure it remains well funded.”

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

"The NDIS on paper reads like it is a good scheme. However recent publicity has painted a different picture,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"I think a fundamental component of the NDIS is that the client is meant to have a say in their program design and it would appear this is not occurring.

"The program needs to be audited and brought back to carry out the function it is intended for.”