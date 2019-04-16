Candidates questioned on their CQ environmental priorities

CAPRICORNIA CANDIDATES: We've quizzed Capricornia's six candidates for the 2019 Federal Election on the big local environmental issues.

AS THE 2019 federal election campaign continues, Capricornia's candidates have answered The Morning Bulletin's latest question: What do you think are the big issues for the environment locally?

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"There is a trend among our population to be isolated from nature. Education needs to be immersive in the natural world and town planning adapted to preserve and incorporate natural areas into urban landscapes," Mr Bambrick said.

"Single use plastic pollutes the ocean, is being absorbed into the food chain and should be phased out similar to containers.

The Great Barrier Reef sustains our fisheries and tourism industries and is in great danger from pollution and coral bleaching due to climate change.

"The Greens have long campaigned for greater protection and climate action. The Fitzroy must not become another Murray Darling."

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"The key is balance and sustainability. I believe we can live with our natural environment, rather than locking it away," Mr Robertson said.

"A Shorten Labor Government will ensure the federal government returns to taking a leadership role in protecting our natural environment.

"Australia is the nation of the great outdoors and Capricornia offers an abundance of outdoor activities which are important to those living in Capricornia but also for tourism in the region.

"A Shorten Labor Government will continue to work in partnership with the state to deliver projects such as the Rookwood weir."

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"Balancing growth and the environment is a delicate task," Mr Sturgeon said.

"While we fully support industry we recognise that we need to take steps to conserve our natural environment.

"We need to ensure validity and integrity of the review processes are in line with community and environment standards."

LNP - Michelle Landry

Incumbent MP and LNP candidate for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Contributed

"There is no denying the importance of our natural surrounds and when you look at Central Queensland, we are incredibly blessed with amazing pristine ecosystems and some of the most incredible natural landscapes anywhere," Ms Landry said.

"With such significant landscapes as Capricorn Caves, rainforests of Eungella, glorious beaches of Keppel Bay, Stockyard Point, and our vast interior, CQ has the potential to grow to become a great tourism Mecca.

"This will help deliver jobs and ensure families make the decision to move here, further strengthening our economy."

Katter's Australia Party - George Birkbeck

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Capricornia George Birkbeck. Contributed

Mr Birkbeck had a several environmental priorities including controlling feral animals, changing land clearing laws and water security.

"The environmental and economic costs of diseases carried by feral animals has been estimated in the order of $50 billion. Regulated hunting of these pests by professional and recreational licensed shooters is in the national interest," he said.

"Recent bushfires show fire stoked by unchecked fuel loads in National Parks is negligent and a management plan must be put in place immediately. Private landowners must have their rights to protect their families, property, crops and livestock restored by the removal of government tree-clearing red tape.

"I want to build the Fitzroy Gap Dam and the Bradfield Scheme."

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"Politicians forget that feral animals are some of the most destructive pests to our native species and environment," Mr Rothery said.

"Pigs, wild dogs, cats, and fox make up the main culprits destroying birds and mammals, and that includes the black-throated finch that environmentalists are jumping up and down about.

"We have plague levels of goats on Great Keppel Island and right throughout the Capricornia region, along with deer.

"If we are to take a serious approach to cleaning up our environment and saving native animal species, we need to start culling feral, introduced species throughout this country."