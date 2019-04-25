Candidates' set to debate at Bulletin-run forum next week

THE Morning Bulletin is holding a Capricornia candidates' debate/forum at CQUniversity on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

There are nine candidates lining up for this crucial election and most are expected to attend the debate, including leading contenders Michelle Landry (LNP) Russell Robertson (Labor) and Wade Rothery (One Nation).

If you have a question you would like to put to the candidates please send it by email to tmbully@capnews.com.au subject CQU debate, by mail to PO Box 397, Rockhampton 4700 or hand it in at the Bulletin office at 220 Bolsover St (opposite Kern Arcade car park).

Questions can also be sent via our Facebook page when this story is posted there.

The public is welcome to attend the CQUniversity debate at the lecture theatre in Building 5/G.02.

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce will be the moderator.