Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK021015cbulletin1
Politics

Candidates' set to debate at Bulletin-run forum next week

25th Apr 2019 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Morning Bulletin is holding a Capricornia candidates' debate/forum at CQUniversity on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

There are nine candidates lining up for this crucial election and most are expected to attend the debate, including leading contenders Michelle Landry (LNP) Russell Robertson (Labor) and Wade Rothery (One Nation).

If you have a question you would like to put to the candidates please send it by email to tmbully@capnews.com.au subject CQU debate, by mail to PO Box 397, Rockhampton 4700 or hand it in at the Bulletin office at 220 Bolsover St (opposite Kern Arcade car park).

Questions can also be sent via our Facebook page when this story is posted there.

The public is welcome to attend the CQUniversity debate at the lecture theatre in Building 5/G.02.

The Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce will be the moderator.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Broncos head coach to return to Rockhampton

    premium_icon Broncos head coach to return to Rockhampton

    Rugby League He will be coming back to the Beef Capital for the first time since taking over the Brisbane coaching role late last year.

    • 25th Apr 2019 9:42 AM
    Pauline Hanson shows preference transparency in Capricornia

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson shows preference transparency in Capricornia

    Politics Senator Hanson discusses Capricornia how to vote cards

    How's the latest Avengers flick been received in CQ?

    premium_icon How's the latest Avengers flick been received in CQ?

    News Fans's bitter tears for final film

    • 25th Apr 2019 8:41 AM
    Campaign vandal caught on tape

    premium_icon Campaign vandal caught on tape

    Crime Landry hands incriminating vandal footage to police