Candidates share plans to reduce power prices in Capricornia

POWER ROUNDABOUT: Capricornia's candidates have been questioned on their strategies to drive down the cost of power in Central Queensland. MICK TSIKAS

WITH 27 days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their visions to answer The Morning Bulletin's latest question: What would you do to reduce power prices in Central Queensland?

Katter's Australia Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"KAP wants a range of measures that would provide immediate energy price relief,” Mr Birbeck said.

"Banning the optimised replacement cost valuation methodology used by Powerlink, Ergon and Energex will save customers $500 million to $1 billion per annum. Removal of the Competitive Neutrality Fee, estimated to permanently reduce prices by at least 10 per cent.

"Removal of the unnecessary margins applied by Ergon to the calculation of regulated prices. This will result in an immediate five per cent price reduction for residential and business customers;

"Put an indefinite freeze on the escalation of transitional tariffs used in irrigation to maintain the competitiveness of our agricultural industry.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"State and Federal Government's have abandoned their attempts to offer competition to households and businesses connected to the grid in Central and North Queensland,” Mr Rothery said.

"Meanwhile customers in the south east corner have a multitude of power companies prepared to do deals and reduce consumers power prices.

"One Nation also believes that the only way consumers can continue to afford electricity, is to build additional coal-fired power stations for cheap, reliable, base load energy.

"While nations across the globe add 1600 new power stations, Australia is knocking them down. The belief that coal is killing the planet is wrong.”

ALP- Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"After six years of chaos and dysfunction, the LNP have delivered 13 different energy policies, and greater uncertainty to the sector leading to an increase of power prices. Those in the sector have had to no policy clarity for years,” Mr Robertson said.

"A Shorten Labor Government will have a clear policy outcome which allows for a mix of traditional and new, cheaper renewable energy to keep prices under control and improve network reliability.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Incumbent MP and LNP candidate for Capricornia Michelle Landry. Contributed

"I am serious about the cost of power in our region, that's why I fought for and delivered a $10 million feasibility study into the power network of North and Central Queensland,” Ms Landry said.

"This study will include the feasibility of an exciting project in Collinsville with Shine Energy's Dalghan Energy Park. This project includes a new, ultra-critical coal-fired power station at Collinsville, next to the longest-running coal mine in the Bowen Basin.

"By ensuring we have affordable, reliable electricity, and plenty of it, we can ensure our businesses can grow, creating more jobs, and we can ensure households aren't stung by ever-increasing power bills.”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"Labor and the Liberals have made state owned energy corporations like Energex run like private corporations. They turn a profit by passing on unnecessary costs onto your power bill,” Mr Bambrick said.

"Millions of Queenslanders are facing the pressures of rising cost of living, and the government is charging the regions a hidden tax in their power bill.

"The Greens will force the state owned network companies like Ergon and Energex to stop running like private corporations, and instead run at cost, putting back billions of dollars a year into making our bills cheaper. We can create 100 per cent publicly-owned clean energy generation, distribution and supply, with a publicly-owned energy retailer.”

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

United Australia Party candidate for Capricornia Lindsay Sturgeon. United Australia Party

"United Australia Party proposes refinancing of our electrical infrastructure loans from 10 per cent back down to a three per cent government loan this will reduce costs quarterly up to 40 per cent,” Mr Sturgeon said.