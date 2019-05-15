Candidates suggest improvements to CQ health care system

WITH three days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "What improvements need to be made to our health care system?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"The Greens will create a truly universal health system regardless of your illness, postcode or bank balance,” Mr Bambrick said.

"We will put prevention at the heart of health, reinvest the private health insurance rebate into public healthcare and we are the only party who will provide Medicare funded dental care.

"We will make uni free, expanding access to undergraduate degrees and helping students to continue their studies. Our reforms to Medicare and dental care will also mean there are more employment opportunities in primary health care.

"We have a fully costed policy to blitz the wait lists for public hospital surgery.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"Regional and country hospitals should be placed under the control of a local hospital board and that funding be delivered from Canberra directly to these hospital boards,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"These boards will have access to provisions under KAP's proposed Special Economic Zone to train, recruit and retain the health professionals that we so desperately need.”

DLP - Richard Temple

Democratic Labour Party's candidate for Capricornia Richard Temple. Contributed

"The DLP supports the Federal government providing additional financial and other assistance to the states,” Mr Temple said.

"The federally-funded Medicare scheme should remain the main provider of general practice services. Health policies must integrate hospitals with primary care and community based services.

"Faith-based hospitals and health services are entitled to religious liberty in employment and in the provision of their services. Healthcare workers are entitled to freedom of conscience, and their right to conscientious objection must be protected.

"Patients have the right to refuse treatment and undertake an advanced medical directive, or nominate a healthcare proxy. The DLP believes Australia is desperate for a new funding system for hospitals.”

Independent - Ken Murray

Ken Murray. Rebekah Yelland

"(We) need incentives, tax breaks, provision of accommodation and vehicle for doctors to stay for minimum two years in our regional towns of Capricornia,” Mr Murray said.

"The lady Robyn, knocked down during the "No Adani” rally, was extremely fortunate Dr Bob Brown and my friend anaesthetist Dr Mark Sandford, and a professional nurse, along with myself, and ambulance were immediately there as first and second responders, otherwise she could have died.

"She was also blessed having anaesthetist Dr James Chenoweth as the short term only locum doctor, at Clermont Hospital. Only one short term locum doctor for a whole town? Ridiculous. Fix it.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, was in Mackay yesterday to announce funding for the Palmyra Dragway. Callum Dick

"As they say in the classics, there's nothing more important than your health and that's why we are delivering record investment for our hospitals,” Ms Landry said.

"With a strong economy, we can continue to increase investment in our health system and funding to Central Queensland hospitals has gone up 94 per cent under the Coalition, while over 2,000 life changing medicines have been placed on the PBS, drastically reducing the cost to those fighting disease.

"Unfortunately, despite massive increases in federal funding, we see the Labor State Government withdrawing services from regional areas and leaving young families unable to access maternity services in their home towns.”

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"A Shorten Labor government has already committed to restoring the billions cut from our health system during the past six years of cuts and chaos of the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison governments,” Mr Robertson said.

"This rejuvenation of our health care system includes our $2.8 billion Better Hospitals Fund, which includes $1 billion in new capital works.

"This will deliver initiatives such as the $8.2 million refurbishment of the Rockhampton Hospital mental health unit, as well as delivering a new $11.1 million cardiac theatre and helping fund the $43 million upgrade of Sarina Hospital.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

One Nation candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

"Our health care system is permanently under stress due to high immigration numbers and a lack of investment to keep up with the demand on these vital facilities,” Mr Rothery said.

"With Australia's population reaching 25 million, 33 years ahead of prediction, we have lost the ability to catch up on health care while maintaining a further intake of more than 271,000 new permanent migrants each year.

"The Ponzi scheme of taking in unsustainable number of migrants each year is having a detrimental affect on all Australians. We must reduce immigration to 75,000 immediately and start building the necessary health requirements of our country.”