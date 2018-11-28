How you can experience Aussie 'Hugh Hefner' party

Travers Beynon surrounded by girls at this mansion.

ONE of the biggest and most debauched Gold Coast house parties - the Candyman's annual celebration - is going to be live streamed online.

Organisers of this year's "Secret Society" themed bash are calling for promo models and "buff" men for security to join tobacconist mogul Travers Beynon at his Helensvale mansion.

Mr Beynon - dubbed the "Australian Hugh Hefner" is hosting another Candy Shop Mansion party this Saturday.

To attend, you need to fill out an application and be selected to receive an exclusive invite but if you miss the cut you can still watch the shenanigans online via a live feed.

The party website states you can watch all the fun happen by live streaming from noon on the day.

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon's 2017 Freaks Unleashed party

INSIDE GOLD COASTER TREAVERS 'CANDYMAN' BEYNON'S MANSION PARTY

Organisers are calling for "tall buffed professional males" to be security for the night.

Men who must be "outgoing, fun and work great with team" are asked to email a photo of their body and social media links.

For both women and men - there is said to be "lots" of positions for "reliable" promo staff.

Hundreds of women dressed in barely there lingerie and costumes are expected to attend the free party.

The party has been one of the biggest held on the Coast in previous years.

If you are there, you get free food and drink, see a production on a four story high stage with international acts, free hair and make up touch ups as well as plenty of other goodies.

ProComp manager Selina MacDonald has been running the hair and beauty bars for the last couple of years.

"On the day, my style team of 30 people will be doing about 50 of the production ladies hair and make up," Mrs MacDonald said

"We have 18 hair and make up stylists working throughout the day who are touching up hair and makeup for any of the guests."

She kept coming back as the party was controlled and well run.

A 46-minute video of last year's 'freaks unleashed' themed party was posted on the Candy Shop Mansion and has been viewed over 2.2 million times.

His first party was hosted in 2016 called "Seven Deadly Sins".

The business man told the News Corp Australia in 2017 had has four women in his bed on average.