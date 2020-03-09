Candyman to MP: ‘You must have a deficiency in lovers’

INFAMOUS playboy Travers 'Candyman' Beynon wants a Gold Coast female MP who slammed his public ad for a live-in girlfriend to attend one of his wild house parties to "experience the freedom".

In a heated verbal attack, the Gold Coast tobacconist tycoon yesterday branded Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon a misandrist - the equivalent of a misogynist - and claimed she must have a "deficiency in lovers" after she dared criticised his lifestyle.

Mr Beynon had a stack of advice for Ms Scanlon - in a happy longterm relationship with Transport Minister Mark Bailey - including:

- visit male strip clubs to "see how men are treated as objects";

- attend the house parties at his mansion "and experience the freedom women can experience in an atmosphere that is safe and non-judgmental";

- "she knows nothing about me as a person, if she did she may have a different opinion".

Travers 'Candyman' Beynon with his wife Taesha (in white, left left) and some of his 'girlfriends'. Picture: Clare Stramkowski

Ms Scanlon declined to fire back last night: "I'm not giving this man any more oxygen".

His firey comments come after she and LNP leader Deb Frecklington let fly at his live-in girlfriend ad which said applicants must be attractive, "maintain your presentation" and be "extremely trustworthy".

Applicants - who could expect $100-$500 a week in spending money and a luxury jetset lifestyle - were also alerted in the ad that "nightly sleeping arrangements consist of the master bedroom which has three adjoined kingsize beds which Travers shared with the girlfriends every night".

Ms Frecklington called it distasteful" whilst Ms Scanlon told the Sunday Mail: "I almost have no words."

The Candyman’s house parties are infamous for getting wild — this was at his latest New Year's Eve party. Photo: Supplied

She called on Mr Beynon to reconsider his advertising "and show more respect to women".

"I am surprised to still see this sort of attitude from men in this day and age - I thought we'd moved forward more than clearly we have," she said.

Asked if he felt the online ad was appropriate, Mr Beynon told the Bulletin last night he was being "upfront and very clear of what I am looking for and what I am like".

Inside the Candyman Mansion's Freaks Unleashed house party. Photo: Instagram

"It is just as important to let women know that against all this misandrists propaganda from the woke establishment that there are some males left that will not bow down to this hypocritical double standard bulls--t," he said.

"Some women will still marry men for money. The greated the financial freedom, the greater the opportunity to have experiences in life. At the end of the day woman have their own freedom to make their own choices."

State Member for Gaven, Meaghan Scanlon. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Asked whether he would change the advertising, he said: "The only change will be to increase the standard of girl as the interest has just gone through the roof.

"I was looking for sevens and eights. Now I'm looking for nines and 10s."

He said he always made an effort to look "my best for my girls and encourage them to always look their best".

Mr Beynon, 48, who is a family man, shares his mansion with second wife Taesha, 28, and live-in girlfriend of four years Nisha Downes, 24. Eldest daughter Lucciana is an aspiring model whilst eldest son Valentino is a DJ.