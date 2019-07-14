Menu
Emily Smith
BRUCE CLOSED: Cane bins derail onto highway

Caitlan Charles
by
14th Jul 2019 6:31 PM
FIFTY empty cane bins derailed onto the Bruce Highway this morning.

The Karloo loco was hauling about 350 empty bins through the Sarina town corridor about 10.15am when the incident occurred.

Plane Creek Mill cane supply manager John Tait said police were called in to direct traffic.

"Wilmar crews cleared the track and the Bruce Highway reopened within 20 minutes," he said.

"Traffic on Hoey Street and Sarina Beach Road was impacted for about three hours because warning lights at those level crossings remained activated until all of the bins were moved out of the area.

"No one was injured and only six bins incurred minor damage."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

