Cane toads flee as CQ land care groups receive funding boost

GRANT RECIPIENTS: Shelly McArdle (left) and Bethlea Bell with FBA's Holly Lambert were among the recipients of $120 000 in community grants.

ON the front line in the war against the cane toad invasion, Bethlea Bell from Greening Australia has received some timely financial reinforcements.

Her cane toad eradication project is one of 10 projects led by local not-for-profit organisations who have been awarded $120,000 in community grants by the Fitzroy Basin Association (FBA).

Considered "champions of our environment”, the grants will assist the groups in making on-the-ground, lasting change in a variety of projects supporting native wildlife, vegetation and community participation.

The grant recipients included Greening Australia, Capricorn Coast Landcare, Capricornia Catchments, Surfrider Foundation Capricorn Coast, Conservation Volunteers Australia and Yeppoon Inlet Association.

Greening Australia were granted $20,000 to support their key project to help eradicate the cane toad.

Greening Australia Senior Project Officer Bethlea Bell said the funds will be allocated to emerging science and the education of landholders to include cane toads as a part of their pest control obligations.

"The removal of just one cane toad from our ecosystem makes a critical difference, with the potential to prevent 30,000 from joining the population if we interrupt one cane toad's breeding season,” she said.

"The funding will deliver a coordinated attack, facilitating catching at public sites, tadpole trapping and community awareness on how to attract frogs which deter cane toads in backyards.”

A close up of the 9650-strong brick of jet black toad tadpoles following their capture in January.

Capricornia Catchments will use the grants to support the work of a number of community organisations including Friends of Lammermoor Native Gardens, Birdlife Capricornia and Emu Park Bushcare.

The extensive portfolio of projects include protecting the Fitzroy River Turtle, native gardens, Birdlife and wetlands.

FBA Engagement Officer Holly Lambert said all of the 15 applications demonstrated passion and ability in making a difference.

"These are local heroes who value and protect our local biodiversity, and it is fantastic to see the number of applicants more than double since last year,” she said.

"FBA endeavours to support as many projects as possible and we wish to thank all of the organisations who have applied. We are incredibly fortunate to have so many undertaking vital work to make our region a terrific habitat for humans, flora and fauna alike.”

She said almost $90,000 in Rockhampton and Yeppoon will achieve enormous results in areas such as dune restoration, wetland protection and native gardens.

The $120,000 granted to local environmentally focused community groups by FBA came through the National Landcare Programme - a key part of the Australian Government's commitment to natural resource management.

The Australian Government will invest $1 billion through the National Landcare Programme over four years from 2014-15, including support for the Landcare Networks, 20 million trees and Australia's 56 regional natural resource management (NRM) organisations.

Australia's NRM organisations have also committed at least 20 per cent of their National Landcare Programme funding to help support local organisations, such as local land care groups, to undertake a range of projects that help protect their local environment and deliver more sustainable agriculture.