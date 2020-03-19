Canine talent on show at Rocky sports competition

PAW-FECT: Nanuq Neverending Story launches into action in the novice agility section of the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club’s sports competition. Picture: Jann Houley

DOG SPORTS: Crafty canines of different shapes and sizes were put through their paces at Rockhampton’s Duthie Park at the weekend.

More than 30 four-legged athletes took part in the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club’s monthly sports competition which tested agility, jumping, games and obedience.

Club president Jaime Manning said it was a positive start to the year for competitors.

“This was a good opportunity for everyone to come together and see how their dogs are performing,” Manning said.

“Everyone puts a lot of time into training their dogs in their chosen disciplines so this allows them to put that training to the test.

“We had a good number of members from Rockhampton, as well as people from Cairns, Mackay and Maryborough.”

Manning said it was good to see entrants achieve qualifications, among them first-time local competitor Leah Tedman who entered her three dogs – Bonnie, Elke and Scruffy.

She said the club had attracted 30 new members each month this year, its best intake for several years.