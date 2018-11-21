Menu
Michael Balderstone at Medican in Nimbin on Saturday, October 20.
Cannabis advocate to face drug-driving hearing

Liana Turner
21st Nov 2018 5:42 AM
A NIMBIN cannabis advocate on a drug-driving charge will face a hearing in the new year.

Michael Taylor Balderstone, president of the Nimbin Hemp Embassy, was not required to appear when his matter went before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Balderstone has been charged with driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.

The court heard Mr Balderstone would not argue against the "factual background" of the charge.

Solicitor Steve Bolt previously lodged a not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

Magistrate David Heilpern said he was unable to hear the matter and the parties agreed to adjourn the matter to Ballina Local Court for a hearing on January 29.

