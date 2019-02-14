Cannabis found in mother's bedroom cupboard

Jodie Maree Frances Mooney pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Monday after police found less than 1g of cannabis in her cupboard.

A SINGLE mother of two faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court Monday after police found less than 1g of cannabis in her cupboard.

Jodie Maree Frances Mooney, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

About 5.30pm on January 23, police executed a search warrant in relation to a dangerous drug at an address in Norman Gardens.

Upon being asked if there were any drug or items she wished to declare, she said there was a bong and bowl in the bedroom.

Police searched the bedroom and found three items in the defendant's cupboard, one was a box containing less than 1g of a dry plant material, which Mooney confirmed was cannabis. Police also located an plastic bottle bong and a grinder containing dry plant material residue.

Mooney told police she had used the cannabis to cope with stress and had recently quit smoking and intended to throw it out.

The woman's lawyer said Mooney had been volunteering three days a week at an aged care facility in conjunction with studying health and support services.

He said Mooney had given up cannabis prior to commencing that employment four weeks ago.

He asked that a conviction not be recorded as it would impact future prospects of employment for Mooney.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said there was a need for people wanting to work in aged care and acknowledged the defendant was serious about it.

"If not recording a conviction in this occasion assists you in that work I am willing to not record it, but if you come back you will not get that same opportunity again,” Magistrate Beckinsale said.

"If you are wanting to make a turn in your drug use this is the time to do it.”

Mooney was fined $900.