YOU NEVER know what could be lurking under a lounge chair.

Rockhampton Police conducted a search at a Alma St address on December 13 when they discovered a water pipe and electric grinder under the lounge chair.

A man and woman were present at the address at the time and a 57-year-old man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for one charge of possessing utensils.

Pensioner Gary Chandler claimed he used cannabis for medical reasons.

Chandler was fined $350.