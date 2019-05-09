Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Plans and artists' impressions for Asterion's medicinal cannabis farm, outside Wellcamp Airport.
Plans and artists' impressions for Asterion's medicinal cannabis farm, outside Wellcamp Airport. Contributed
News

Cannabis manufacturer given extension on deadline

Matthew Newton
by
17th Sep 2019 8:22 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE company behind a $500 million, 71 hectare hi-tech medicinal marijuana farm at Wellcamp has been granted a two-month extension to its deadline for providing further information to Toowoomba Regional Council. 

In July, the council issued an information request to the company, seeking detail on a range of issues, from water use to staging, flood risk, waste management, traffic impacts, and more. 

Asterion, through town planners Precinct Urban Planning, requested a two-month extension to respond to the information request in late August. 

Principal planner for Development Services Natalie Plumbe wrote back, saying the council agreed to the extension.

Asterion now has until November 8 to respond to the request. 

Among the council's requests for Asterion was for the company to provide a water supply report, "outlining water demand for the development and how water will be supplied on site". 

The project is expected to create more than 1000 jobs and inject up to $1 billion into the Toowoomba and Australian economies.

The farm's product, estimated at 500 tonnes of dried cannabis a year, will be exported internationally via Wellcamp Airport.

asterion cannabis manufacturer toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Meares to claim her most important title … mum

    premium_icon Meares to claim her most important title … mum

    News Olympic gold medallist Anna Meares and Australia’s national sprint cycling coach Nick Flyger say they are overjoyed as they prepare to become parents next year.

    Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    premium_icon Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    Business Rockhampton-based Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow has handed down a landmark...

    Two factors leading to the region’s stellar super result

    premium_icon Two factors leading to the region’s stellar super result

    News Capricornia ranked above QLD average with two towns leading the way

    Historic trees set for removal

    premium_icon Historic trees set for removal

    News TWO of the Capricorn Coast’s beloved hoop pines will be removed after an aborist...