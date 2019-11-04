Cannabis off the street ahead of Schoolies

Police have seized several hundred thousand dollars’ worth of drugs in the state’s southeast just weeks before the annual Schoolies celebration.

POLICE have seized hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of drugs in a bid to make the Gold Coast safer for upcoming Schoolies celebrations.

The four-day tactical sting focused on cannabis grow houses and the production and supply of marijuana in parts of the southeast, including the Gold Coast and Logan.

Specialist police drug bust: Operation Romeo Factor. Picture: Supplied, Queensland Police Service

As a result of the operation, police from the State Crime Command's State Drug Squad executed 15 search warrants of residential properties and successfully seized 145 cannabis plants and 5.5kg of dried cannabis- totalling an estimated street value of around $400,000.

During Operation Romeo Factor, police located and destroyed an extensive quantity of hydroponic equipment being used in the production of cannabis across ten premises, with a total estimated value of $38,500

5.5kg of dried cannabis was seized by police. Picture: Supplied, Queensland Police Service

Equipment from two clandestine drug laboratories was also found.

Over $10,000 was seized by police, along with small quantities of party drugs MDMA and methylamphetamine.

The impressive tactical operation, which commenced on October 29, resulted in 18 people charged with a total of 81 offences including producing and supplying dangerous drugs and possession of proceeds from the supply of dangerous drugs.

Some of the many plants seized by specialist police. Picture: Supplied, Queensland Police Service

Detective Acting Superintendent Troy Pukallus of the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the operation was aimed at disrupting criminal networks involved in the supply of dangerous drugs on the Gold Coast.

"These are proactive actions targeting the illicit drug market which poses potential significant harm to the Gold Coast community and its visitors, including the Schoolies festival." Detective Acting Supt, Pukallus said.

Investigations are continuing, as the 18 people charged will face court in the coming weeks.